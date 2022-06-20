Gonzalo Ramírez returned to ‘Good morning everyone’ with a commented new haircut

Gonzalo Ramírez was absent for nearly a month from Good morning to all. The journalist submitted a license due to a “medical recommendation” and although many rumors arose about his state of health, they could never be confirmed. A concern that was left behind, after this Monday he returned to the morning with a smile on his face.

The communicator was received by colleagues with a warm welcome, soon after getting down to work with his duties on the TVN program. “Gonzalo Ramírez arrives to join the team. Very happy to have it back“, announced his colleague Carolina Escobar at the time of presenting it.

That way, Ramírez went by to greet all his teammates on set, in addition to also addressing the camera so that viewers could better witness his return. “How are you kids? Thank you very much. How nice to see them again“He expressed on his return to the channel.

