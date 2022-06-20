Gonzalo Ramírez returned to ‘Good morning everyone’ with a commented new haircut

Gonzalo Ramírez was absent for nearly a month from Good morning to all. The journalist submitted a license due to a “medical recommendation” and although many rumors arose about his state of health, they could never be confirmed. A concern that was left behind, after this Monday he returned to the morning with a smile on his face.

The communicator was received by colleagues with a warm welcome, soon after getting down to work with his duties on the TVN program. “Gonzalo Ramírez arrives to join the team. Very happy to have it back“, announced his colleague Carolina Escobar at the time of presenting it.

That way, Ramírez went by to greet all his teammates on set, in addition to also addressing the camera so that viewers could better witness his return. “How are you kids? Thank you very much. How nice to see them again“He expressed on his return to the channel.

In turn, with his return, the former driver of 24 hours central He also gave way to several comments about his new look. This as a result of the fact that his appearance was drastically different from the one that was seen before temporarily distancing himself from the morning. He even received several jokes from his peers.

His striking haircut

Gonzalo Ramírez’s new hairstyle (if you can call it that) drew friendly comparisons and ridicule from others in the studio. In the first instance, There was talk of an alleged resemblance to the actor and former WWE wrestler, Dwayne Johnson (or The Rock). And then he too compared to Vin Diesel.

“I peeled like this, but the hair grows very fast“He indicated after seeing the photograph of who plays Dominic Toretto in the film saga Fast and Furious.

Later, the journalist revealed the reason for his haircut. “I was having a treatment because my hair was falling out, and the treatment did not work“, he explained. He told everything laughing and with a great sense of humor. “You have to take the plunge. I took advantage of the fact that I was free and I fought“, he concluded.

The team of Good morning to all also welcomed him on Twitter