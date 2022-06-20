Goal by Juan Ignacio Dinenno in the friendly (VIDEO)

The nets move on the field of the Toyota Park Stadium in the United States, where the Águilas of Club América face the Pumas of UNAM in another edition of the Clásico Capitalino, this time in a preparation match for the Apertura 2022 of the MX League.

The team led by Fernando Ortiz only has one new face this preseason, so his team is practically the same as the one that failed last tournament by not advancing to the semifinals. While the university students had a busy transfer market, with the departure and arrival of several footballers.

The score in this match was moved after 9 minutes, after a penalty committed by Sebastián Cáseres on César Huerta, which Argentine striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno converted into the first goal.

With this goal, the university team takes an advantage over the Eagles in the friendly in the United States.