Glastonbury Festival, the line-up of the artists

After two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the magic of the biggest music festival in Glastonbury returns in an unmissable event from 22 to 26 June 2022.

The Glastonbury Festival– officially Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts– is the musical appointment of the great international festival that every year leads to Piltonabout 10 km from Glastonburyin England, live music And DJ setas well as dance performances, comedies, theatrical performances, circus performances and numerous other forms of art.

Over the years the festival has hosted great classics and musical excellence on its stages, from Coldplay and the Rolling Stones to the Arctic Monkeys, from Adele to Shakira, from Miley Cyrus to Dua Lipa, George Ezra, Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, U2, Beyoncé, Lewis Capaldi.

Also this year of surprises the Glastonbury Festival makes many: the event will take place from Wednesday 22 June see you on Sunday June 26. Among the most anticipated artists of this edition the young American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Winner of the 2022 Academy Award for Best Song No Time To Diethe soundtrack of the film of the same name starring Daniel Craig as James Bond, will perform on Friday 24 June at the Pyramid Stage.

The singer-songwriter and record producer Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Sam Fender, the rapper will also perform at the Glastonbury Festival Megan Thee StallionAJ Tracey, the Wimbledon singer-songwriter Jamie T, the multifaceted Kae Tempest, the group of the Pet Shop Boys, Yungblud, Pa Salieu, the Skunk Anansie led by Skin, the New Zealand singer-songwriter naturalizes Croatian Lorde, the famous DJ Calvin Harristhe legendary Carl Cox and jazz icon Herbie Hancock.

Among the super guests too Sir Paul McCartneyi Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds– English alternative rock group founded by Noel Gallagher in 2010, after the dissolution of Oasis-, Olivia Rodrigo And Ziggy Marleyeldest son of the great Bob, who disappeared when he was just 13 years old.