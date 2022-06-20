GENERATION Z IS NOW THE FUTURE OF TOURISM BUT BASILICATA IS AN ATTRACTOR STILL FAR AWAY

BY LIVIA GRAZIANO

Summer 2022 has now started and like every year, teenagers are looking for a tourist destination suited to their needs made of parties, entertainment, possibly at low cost.

Depending on tastes and travel companions, the girls and boys of Generation Z these days are looking for the most appropriate destination: for young people who like to spend their time on the beach, one of the most popular tourist destinations is Greece, for an almost unbeatable quality-price ratio compared to any other European place, even if this seems to be the year of neighboring Albania.

Relegated to the background, for many years now, are the Italian destinations, which appear to be too expensive for the small “budgets” of young people; just think of Sardinia with prohibitive prices as well as the Amalfi Coast or the nearby Puglia

. A price level that has become even more prohibitive in this first post-pandemic year, with a Europe that has to deal with the rise in prices that is affecting all sectors of the economy.

And for young people who want to spend their holiday in Basilicata, what kind of summer would they expect? In Basilicata there is no shortage of opportunities to have fun, thanks also to the multiplication of so-called attractors such as the “flight of the angel” in the Lucanian Dolomites, or the Tibetan Bridge of Castelsaraceno, the longest bridge with its 80 meters high and 586 meters long.

Among the seaside resorts, certainly one of the most popular tourist destinations is Maratea, with its crystalline sea and numerous social events marked by the usual film festival “Marateale” which this year is held from 27 to 31 July, and which in the past editions saw stars of the caliber of Richard Gere, Matt Dillon, Carlo verdone, Sofia Loren. Different attractions and attractiveness of the city of the Sassi that attracts thousands of tourists every year even if, probably, not very attractive for Generation Z, looking for fun and lightheartedness. But then, because Generation Z prefers other destinations to Basilicata such as those of nearby Puglia, which for years has been a popular tourist destination for both start-ups and young people.

Just think of the frequentation of numerous world famous artists such as Madonna, Justin Timberlake or David Beckham who usually spend their holiday in Salento? It is therefore evident that the reason must be sought in a tourist positioning that is not aimed at the new generations which, on the other hand, would deserve much more attention. To attract young people, or to keep those who live there in Basilicata, it will undoubtedly be necessary to think of a summer suitable for them, with festivals and events that meet their tastes.

At the same time, the hotel offer should adapt to their spending capacity and, last but not least, offer solutions for mobility that goes beyond the use of mere cars. Given the absence of airports on regional soil, instead, shuttles to airports, for example, of Bari, Brindisi and Naples, cannot be missing. In addition, the railway routes, as well as the connections by bus, should be strengthened and qualified with greater trips to coastal or mountain locations.

While waiting for something to move and change course, the young people of Generation Z just have to travel, maybe take ideas and learn; it will be they who will have to or will be able to try, one day, to change the Lucanian summers.

