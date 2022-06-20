Furiosa, the spin-off with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy

MADRID, June 20. (CultureLeisure) –

At the beginning of June Furiosa started filmingthe long-awaited prequel to the Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Now, just weeks after its inception, an Australian newspaper has published the first photographs captured on the set of filming.

In the images published by the South Coast Register and shared on Twitter, you can see various vehicles with the marked and unmistakable mad max saga style and a group of post apocalyptic warriors driving fierce motorbikes. Another photograph shows a kind of gigantic gate with bars.

First set images of George Miller’s ‘Furiosa’ starring Anya Taylor-Joy filming in Australia. pic.twitter.com/dajxwYMfCL – Cinema Solace (@solacecinema) June 18, 2022

Other than this, there are no more movie set designs. starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy. In fact, very little is known about the tapealthough its director, George Miller, it has been referred to as a saga.

“I’ll tell you how it goes when it’s done, but it’s off to a lovely start,” Miller told Deadline. “Although it belongs to that fury road worldalso has many differences, and the most important is time. [La acción de] Fury Road takes place over three days and two nights.and these over 15 yearsso it’s a saga,” he said.





In addition to Anya Taylor-Joy as a young version of Furious Emperor (character played by Charlize Theron on Fury Rd) and Chris Hemsworth as their main villainthe cast of Mad Max: Furiosa is currently made up of Tom Burke and Nathan Jones, who will once again play Rictus erectus.

George Miller He is also the co-writer with Nick Lathourisy and the producer with Doug Mitchell, Miller’s partner in adventures of many years. It is planned that Mad Max: Furiosa hits theaters May 24, 2024.