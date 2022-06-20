From Truppi to Cicchella, here are the other sounds of Naples

The overdose of new music that overwhelms us every day must not prevent attention on debuts, turning points, transformations, rising talents. The Newpolitan scene is getting richer and more varied even if the wild hip hop bunch remains the most numerous.

Giovanni Truppi: “Some considerations”. First single by the Neapolitan singer-songwriter after his participation in Sanremo. An electrorock stream of consciousness – produced by Marco Buccelli and Niccolò Contessa – in an autofiction style, between friendships ended for economic reasons and the fear of the great reaper. Optimal.

MORE INFORMATION































Frank Cicchella: «Sempe cu mme». Francesco Cicchella is not only an imitator / comedian and here he shows his authentic singing skills with a very Neapolitan nu r’n’b and falsetti and rhythms that start from Michael Jackson’s lesson to get to that of Justin Timberlake.

D’Alessio, a Plebiscite of notes: great duets, debut at the San Carlo

Mara J. «Come with me». Soul newpolitano produced by Louis Rodriguez for Mara Restaino, born in 1955, who continues his climb towards the strong notoriety of a warm and true voice, like his phisique du role.

Mavi: «When it gets dark». Mavi, formerly Sud55, also has an important uvula, in which Nando Mormone, the producer of «Made in Sud», has long believed. Here he chooses the true Neapolitan for a post-melodic flamenco that also bears the signature of the brothers Massimo (99 Posse) and Valerio Iovine.

Plug: “Good.” The Arenaccia rapper has turned 16 and focuses on a neofunky groove. The toxic friend as a bad example to be avoided, the pride of the dominated vocabulary, the girl to be conquered who, however, is in the company of shady types. “How are you, how are you, fine, but do you want to go out together?” the summer torment available to his generation.

Hal Quartièr: «4ever Young». The «neighborhood rapper», born Alfredo Fiore, rewrites it in his own way, using it as a starting point / refrain «Forever young», 80’s hit by the otherwise forgotten Alphaville.

Neves17: «Cash». Vittorio Neves, Italian father and Cape Verdean mother, trapper who grew up between Barra and Pomigliano d’Arco, returns to be heard: the relaxed beat is from Rox is Here, the flow is braggart, in a «street credibility» style.

Montecreesto: «Well done». Erotic-romantic trap (she will leave the next day to look for a less precarious life) for Arcangelo Curci, Neapolitan, born in 1994. The production by Luigi Scialdone and Luca De Gregorio adds nuances of soul.

Partenopean Workshop: «Posillipo».

The debut single of the Newpolitan band produced by Dario Sansone is released tomorrow, coinciding with the Festa della Musica. (Foja), which presents itself with an electroballata from Naples, promising further developments at the crossroads between folk and digital sound, Jacquel Brel and cyberpunk, retrowave and gypsy tradition: to keep an eye on. Less delicate and inevitably more pumped up the remix signed by Bill Zimmerman, already at work on songs by Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Mariah Carey, Bts …