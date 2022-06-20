Friend, Emma Watson’s short hair or Kate Middleton’s water waves?

we are always with Parisian style and Nordic minimalism in the mouth but, the English have nothing to envy them, especially if you are Emma Watson with short hair either Kate Middleton with water waves to the purest veronica lake style. The green carpet of Earthshot Awards held in London It was a parade of British elegance in which the Duchess of Cambridge and the most activist actress They were the true crown jewels. Absolutely impossible to decide who is the most beautiful in the kingdom.

©Getty Images

Emma Watson with short hair

On one hand, we have Emma Watson, as out of a dream (in one of his few public appearances), wearing his short hair with natural waves. The actress from the Harry Potter saga carry a classic bob cut that was parted on the side to create volume and a false fringe. It’s not that she needs it but it’s also that this style makes it look even younger.

© Cordon Press

Kate Middleton with water waves

Kate Middleton can’t not be perfect, it is in her DNA to always be DIVINE. This time, he brought out the Greek goddess within her and emulated the actresses of golden Hollywood with a hair to one side and combed with waves to the water a little more marked. So flawless and fluffy like an ice cream sundae.

both hairstyles elegant, super flattering and rozagantes, whatever your style, you just have to look at them to achieve perfection in your day to day or in a special moment. we still We haven’t decided between Emma Watson and Kate Middletonhave you achieved it?