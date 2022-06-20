Fortnite would make Coral Castle return to the map according to this clue | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

the map of Fortnite it changes all the time. The most recent change was for the new season and it keeps changing slowly as the week progresses. A new clue suggests that another substantial change is on the way: the return of Coral Castle.

YouTuber Tabor Hill discovered a clue in Fortnite which could mean that Coral Castle could return very soon and was last seen at the end of Chapter 2.

On the beach outside of Greasy Grove, there is a clear sign of Coral Castle. In the sand, behind the big rock, there is a sand castle. That could only be referencing Coral Castle, but there’s an even more direct hint.

In front of that sand castle are six conch shells that you can interact with. These shells were found in Coral Castle and are now turning up on the island.

Either that’s an Easter egg or Coral Castle is making a comeback. The latter is quite likely, given Epic Games’ propensity to bring back old locations.

Coral Castle was not very popular during its time on the island and most players were happy when it was destroyed by alien ships. The main reason for the players’ displeasure was that it was in the water, so the players who landed there had to climb or build to get out of the place.

FORTNITE | best inventory

The players of Fortnite who prefer fighting to short distance You can choose the following teams to dominate the matches:

Slot 1: Stinger or Combat SMG

Slot 2: Auto Shotgun

Slot 3: Revolver

Slot 4: Shield Potions

Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit

For fighting at short and medium distancewe recommend the following equipment:

Slot 1: Stinger or Combat SMG

Slot 2: Ranger Assault Rifle

Slot 3: Hammer Assault Rifle

Slot 4: Shield Potions

Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit

For fighting at medium distancewe recommend the following equipment:

Slot 1: DMR

Slot 2: Ranger Assault Rifle

Slot 3: Striker Burst Rifle

Slot 4: Shield Potions

Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit

For fighting at long distancewe recommend the following equipment:

Slot 1: DMR

Slot 2: Heavy Sniper Rifle

Slot 3: Striker Burst Rifle

Slot 4: Shield Potions

Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit

