Fortnite Season 3: Toni’s Save the World pack now available

From June 21, 2022, the Tony pack Is available in Fortnite. Here we show you how it is new skin Tonyof Save the World Pack of fortnite season 3; What is your priceand that contents brings:

Fortnite Season 3: Save the World Pack now available

Toni is part of one of the new Starter Pack of Save the world from Fortnite, called Masters of the Skatepark Pack. Of course, we remind you that we can use all this content in Battle Royale and Creative modes of the Epic Games video game.

These are all Items from the Fortnite Season 3 Save the World Pack; at a price of €15.99:

access to the Cooperative campaign Save the World from fortnite.

from fortnite. hero toni (only available in Fortnite: Save the World).

(only available in Fortnite: Save the World). Skin Toni (only available in Battle Royale and Creative).

(only available in Battle Royale and Creative). Ollie-Oop Backpacking Accessory .

. harvesting tool Skate Shoes .

. Tony’s Challenges (Get up to 1,000 V-Bucks and 1,000 X-Ray Tickets for completing daily Save the World quests.)

These are all the cosmetic items from the Fortnite Season 3 Save the World Pack that we can use in Creative and Battle Royale

We can acquire this content from within the game itself, in the Epic Games Store, in the PlayStation Store or in the Microsoft Store.

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

Save the World Starter Packs are earned by paying with real money . They are only available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox although if we buy them on one of these platforms, we can use the content compatible with Battle Royale and Creative also on mobile and Nintendo Switch.

. although if we buy them on one of these platforms, we can use the content compatible with Battle Royale and Creative also on mobile and Nintendo Switch. There are objects that we can only use in certain game modes ; some of them will only be available in Save the World, while others can only be used in Battle Royale and Creative.

; some of them will only be available in Save the World, while others can only be used in Battle Royale and Creative. Battle Royale and Creative compatible items are cosmetic; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to the new season of the game, including where all the characters are, or how to complete the Daily Missions. Don’t miss it!

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration