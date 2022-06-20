Fortnite Chapter 3: the best teams for short, medium and long distance combat | EpicGames | Loadouts | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY
Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 3 started to the joy of thousands of fans. Epic Games’ Battle Royale added three new weapons to the game, so the community has made some changes to their gear. Do you already know what are the best configurations for your next games?
Despite landing in a loot-rich location, players from Fortnite can’t get a rare or legendary variety weapon, so it all comes down to luck. In an ideal scenario, here are some loadouts that can help players make the most of even the most difficult situations.
The players of Fortnite who prefer fighting to short distance You can choose the following teams to dominate the matches:
- Slot 1: Stinger or Combat SMG
- Slot 2: Auto Shotgun
- Slot 3: Revolver
- Slot 4: Shield Potions
- Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit
For fighting at short and medium distancewe recommend the following equipment:
- Slot 1: Stinger or Combat SMG
- Slot 2: Ranger Assault Rifle
- Slot 3: Hammer Assault Rifle
- Slot 4: Shield Potions
- Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit
For fighting at medium distancewe recommend the following equipment:
- Slot 1: DMR
- Slot 2: Ranger Assault Rifle
- Slot 3: Striker Burst Rifle
- Slot 4: Shield Potions
- Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit
For fighting at long distancewe recommend the following equipment:
- Slot 1: DMR
- Slot 2: Heavy Sniper Rifle
- Slot 3: Striker Burst Rifle
- Slot 4: Shield Potions
- Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit
FORTNITE | Patch Notes 21.00
News
- New weapon for the game: Hook Glove
- We can obtain them in the hook glove tool boxes in various locations throughout the island.
- Its operation is very similar to that of Spider-Man’s web launchers from season 1
Weapon Stat Changes
- Increased pellet damage, minimum pellet counter, accuracy, and maximum damage limit of the 2-shot shotgun
- Hammer Assault Rifle recoil reduced
- Combat SMG damage has been reduced
- Increased the recoil of the first bullet of the Ram Rifle (Burst Assault)
- Ram Rifle (Burst Assault) damage reduced
