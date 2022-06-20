Fortnite Chapter 3: the best teams for short, medium and long distance combat | EpicGames | Loadouts | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 3 started to the joy of thousands of fans. Epic Games’ Battle Royale added three new weapons to the game, so the community has made some changes to their gear. Do you already know what are the best configurations for your next games?

Despite landing in a loot-rich location, players from Fortnite can’t get a rare or legendary variety weapon, so it all comes down to luck. In an ideal scenario, here are some loadouts that can help players make the most of even the most difficult situations.

The players of Fortnite who prefer fighting to short distance You can choose the following teams to dominate the matches:

Slot 1: Stinger or Combat SMG

Slot 2: Auto Shotgun

Slot 3: Revolver

Slot 4: Shield Potions

Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit

For fighting at short and medium distancewe recommend the following equipment:

Slot 1: Stinger or Combat SMG

Slot 2: Ranger Assault Rifle

Slot 3: Hammer Assault Rifle

Slot 4: Shield Potions

Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit

For fighting at medium distancewe recommend the following equipment:

Slot 1: DMR

Slot 2: Ranger Assault Rifle

Slot 3: Striker Burst Rifle

Slot 4: Shield Potions

Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit

For fighting at long distancewe recommend the following equipment:

Slot 1: DMR

Slot 2: Heavy Sniper Rifle

Slot 3: Striker Burst Rifle

Slot 4: Shield Potions

Slot 5 : Med Mist/Medi-kit

FORTNITE | Patch Notes 21.00

News

New weapon for the game: Hook Glove

We can obtain them in the hook glove tool boxes in various locations throughout the island.

Its operation is very similar to that of Spider-Man’s web launchers from season 1

Weapon Stat Changes

Increased pellet damage, minimum pellet counter, accuracy, and maximum damage limit of the 2-shot shotgun

Hammer Assault Rifle recoil reduced

Combat SMG damage has been reduced

Increased the recoil of the first bullet of the Ram Rifle (Burst Assault)

Ram Rifle (Burst Assault) damage reduced

