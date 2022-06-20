Former WWE referee Tim White dies at 68

The sad news of the death of former WWE referee Tim White at 68 years of age was known this Sunday. The fact was made public through the Twitter account of the legend Shawn Michaels.

“Sad to hear about Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both amazing men that I had the privilege to spend time with in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with their families.”

It should be remembered, that Tim White worked with World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1980s and 1990s. Parallel to his work as an in-ring judge, he also served as a producer and one of the best friends of wrestling legend Andre The Giant. Being known for being his handler precisely in the eighties.



In 2009, WWE released Tim White from his contract, ending his period with the company, which consolidated a 24-year career at the service of the company.

He was also recognized for being the referee in the famous Hell in a Cell fight between The Undertaker and Mankind, in 1998. Likewise, he had a short return in 2015 as an arbitration assistant for WWE.

