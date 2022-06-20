for Ronaldo’s son a football-themed cake with the number 7

Cristiano Jr., son of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, turned 12: he couldn’t miss a family party to celebrate.

The one of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is a large and colorful family full of love. The two again became parents of a little girl two months ago, Esmeralda, immediately presented on social media. The couple were actually expecting twins, but the boy died in childbirth. The other three children were born to a surrogate mother, a woman whose identity has never been revealed. The little ones are 12 and 5 years old: the eldest is Cristiano Jr. and then there are the twins Eva and Mateo. Then there is Alana Martina, class of 2017, the champion’s first biological daughter. Eva and Mateo celebrated their birthday at the beginning of June: on the 17th it was their older brother’s turn.

The 12 years of Cristiano Jr.

Eva and Mateo they were celebrated with a themed home party: balloons, colored festoons, a giant picture of the player (unfortunately absent due to a match), two personalized cakes. The elder brother, the couple’s eldest son, also received a home party as a gift. Georgina, after the terrible experience of the death of one of the twins, seems particularly dedicated to her family: she loves to surround herself with her children, she wants to spend as much time with them as possible, surrounding herself with love and in turn giving them everything she has is able.

She is a present and caring mother, aspects also highlighted in the recently released documentary Soy Goergina, in which great space is given to the portrait of the whole family and to her role as mother. As with the twins a few days ago, a small party was also organized for Cristiano Jr., this time with everyone present, including the champion. “Wishes for a happy day and a life full of wonderful moments. Mom, Dad and your siblings will continue to walk, ski, fly, swim, sail, dream, create and have fun with you hand in hand. We are so proud of the big little man you are becoming. We love you infinitely“: this is the dedication for the birthday boy.

The birthday party for Cristiano Jr

June 17 Cristiano Jr. has turned 12 years old. The family enjoyed spending the day together, culminating in a party. Everything has been studied in detail: balloons, confetti, ua custom football-themed cake. The dessert could not miss the number 7 shirtthe one the champion wears but also his son, who is following in his footsteps in the world of football.