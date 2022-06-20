Five San Sebastian parks will screen outdoor films this summer

For the first time, five San Sebastian parks will have open-air cinemas this summer. After two years of suspension due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, the Cristina Enea Foundation’s outdoor summer cycle returns, which coincides with the celebration of its ninth edition.

The main novelty is that in addition to the usual setting of Cristina Enea, other parks in the city will be added. «We recovered this initiative with a new impetus and hence the extension to more parks. It is a great opportunity to enjoy summer nights while watching classic movie titles. We will begin the night of San Juan in the Araba park and then movies have been scheduled in the Urumea river park, in Harria, Cristina Enea and in Salvador Allende”, explained the Councilor for Ecology Marisol Garmendia.

This year’s edition entitled ‘Other forms of life’ will offer films by directors such as Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen or Wes Anderson, among others.

·We hope it will be very well received, because we give more and more people from San Sebastian the opportunity to enjoy this show“, Garmendia pointed out.

Dates, places and titles June 24. Araba Park

Friday, 10:30 p.m. ‘ET, the Extraterrestrial’ (in Basque)

June 30th. Urumea River Park

Thursday, 10:30 p.m. ‘Fantastic Mr Fox’ (in Spanish)

1st of July. Harria Park (Altza)

Friday, 10:30 p.m. ‘Brian’s life’ (in Spanish)

July 7th. Christina Enea

Thursday, 10:30 p.m. ‘The sleepyhead’ (in Basque)

July 8. Salvador Allende Park (Bidebieta)

Friday, 10:30 p.m. ‘Brian’s life’ (in Spanish)

In the event that one or more of the films must be canceled due to weather conditions, two dates are reserved, July 14 and 15, in order to screen them in their original locations and at the same time.

The director of the Cristina Enea Foundation, José Mª Hernández, has reported that this year the screenings of Cristina Enea will change their location from the main entrance to the upper area of ​​the park. “The choice of these locations responds to a need to reclaim neighborhoods and life in them, offering cultural activities in locations that are usually outside the majority circuits,” he specified.