Fired? America would throw Federico Viñas into the street

the future of Federico Vinas looks away from America, with everything and that he and his representative want to continue in the nest if an offer from the Old Continent does not arrive. It turns out that the management of Santiago Baños and Héctor González Iñárritu will do the unthinkable in order to open a foreign position.

The signing that is about to fall in the Eagles is that of the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez, from Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. This forces the people of the capital to have to free up a place for players not born in Mexico to be able to register the head.

In recent days, names like Bruno Valdez or Juan Otero as candidates to leave. Both have offers from Liga MX to leave, but according to information from the journalist from RecordVíctor Díaz, the azulcremas want that Jonathan takes the place of his compatriot.

It is said that in case Fede is not found, the option that is handled is terminate the contract, as happened with Nicolás Castillo and Andrés Ibargüen. The strange thing is that Tano Ortíz likes the 23-year-old Uruguayan and is willing to play it with him, but from above it seems that the decision is to give him a way out.

It is expected that they will be announced over the next week. official registrations and dismissalsthere we will be able to know the fate that awaits several American players who are today on the tightrope.

