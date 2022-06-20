Father’s Day wish for Ethan Hawke is hilarious!

This year has been full of appointments for both Ethan Hawke than for the daughter Maya. The former made his debut in the world of cinecomics appearing as Arthur Harrow in the miniseries Moon Knight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Oscar Isaac, while the second is back in the highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things.

For Father’s Day, daughter Maya congratulated her father by sharing on an Instagram story a post that underlines the strong irony of the Hawke family. The post in question said: “Happy Father’s Day especially to Ethan Hawke who made his son change places to be close to Rihanna“Maya Hawke shared the hilarious post on her Instagram Stories and wrote” Happy Father’s Day. “

Recently, Ethan Hawke talked about his latest performance for The Black Phone and was asked if Arthur Harrow’s character is really dead after getting hit in the Moon Knight finale. Hawke didn’t say much, but he hinted that Harrow “he doesn’t seem dead at all“.

Marvel has stated that Moon Knight is a limited series, but Oscar Isaac’s character is expected to appear in another Marvel Studios production. However, the writers and crew names involved, including Hawke, have previously stated that they may be interested in continuing the story in a second season of the show. “The good news is that it could be both“Hawke told IGN ahead of the Moon Knight premiere in March.”It lives and breathes on its own merits, it works as a limited series – and if people are involved and enthusiastic, then it could be the origin story of a bigger thing.“.