father’s day | On your day, without you, by María José Osorio | paternity | memories | coveted bachelorette | ec stories | ARE

Something told me you were going to die. That year, a few days before the Father’s dayI woke up one night with a tight chest and a hot head. She didn’t remember what she had dreamed, but she did have a clear, almost crystalline feeling that something was wrong with you. Something was gnawing away, wasting away inside you, like a contained and silent but unstoppable demolition job.

I said nothing. I did what we know how to do best in our society when faced with the idea of ​​death: frighten it away as if it were an insect. If you don’t think about her, she doesn’t come.

That last Father’s Day together, we weren’t together. I was in Lima; you, in Arequipa. I called you and we talked briefly because you hated talking on the phone. I don’t remember if I managed to get you a gift, I do remember that this same magazine asked me to write about you. I talked a lot about men, but little about you. We weren’t good with obvious expressions of endearment. Ours, as good writers, lived more in the subtext. Three months later you would no longer be here and that article about Father’s Day would remain as the only and incomplete love letter that I ever sent you.

We adored each other, but rarely talked about what was going on with us and inquired very little about each other. We loved each other the way some childhood friends are loved: with unquestionable loyalty and little involvement. When it comes to you, I have a hard time filling the photo album. How different are my days from when you were here, if we had such a hard time sneaking into each other’s calendars?

A universe of difference.

Ever since you left, I’ve had a fascination with grief. It is so unquantifiable, so common and singular in its maelstrom. People die every day, and yet only the people we love die. In an interview, Stephen Colbert asks Keanu Reeves what he thinks about death and he replies: I know that the ones that love us will miss us.

That’s the duel, it’s always discovering new ways in which someone needs you. I think about what we could be doing together, but also about the space that your fatherhood filled. How many dams did your hands contain? I think of how you padded everything, in the aquatic property of your love, always making the heavy light, always flowing free and transparent. A shallow heated pool where you could swim leisurely.

Strange that you are not a memory that I have to go to in anguish, like someone who is drowning and looks for the inhaler. That fear that you are slipping through the fingers of memory. Fucking exchange offered by the duel: time is good for grief, but bad for memory, and memory is the only thing left to someone who loses someone. Enough events, people, wounds, tremors have already passed in which you have not been and officially my life no longer contains you, as if your color was no longer on the loom that is me.

But it is.

In my ways, ways, and clumsiness. In that taste for the unpredictable, for the nonsense that makes one laugh. In that defense of prolonged childhood and the sovereignty of the internal world. In my desire to do good to others.

I don’t have great advice for grieving. It is only time that helps manage the unmanageable sorrow and begins to put things in order. And when it does, it’s all in different drawers, some stuffed and some painfully empty, and you learn to be okay with that. ⁣

Almost always. ⁣

Except some days. //