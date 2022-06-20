Fans ask for Henry Cavill and Ariana Grande in live action of ‘Hercules’ even when there are other stronger candidates

The live action do not go out of style: since Disney began to present new versions of its classic animated films, more and more productions are joining the trend.

It already happened with typical princess stories like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Mulan or Aladdin. Also, with some adventures like The Lion King, The Jungle Book or Dumbo. Now, he joins that list Hercules!

Peter Pan, Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, Merlin, Lilo and Stitch o The Hunchback of Notre Dame are just some of the new adaptations that are in development. As if that were not enough, the production of Hercules is also progressing. And it is that Disney has already found the ideal director for its new live action film: Guy Ritchie. The filmmaker was responsible for directing Aladdin, the first film to exceed one billion dollars at the box office.

What is Hercules about? The film available on Disney + presents a teenager who has been torn from the gods at birth and who was adopted on Earth. Finally, he finds out that he has a place on Mount Olympus alongside his father Zeus. To achieve this, he must control his problems development and become a hero. “Together with his friend Pegasus, the flying stallion, and Phil, his energetic personal trainer, Hercules tries to beat Hades once and for all,” concludes his official synopsis.

Production is progressing hand in hand with Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers behind phenomena like Avengers: Endgame. In principle, Dave Callaham was responsible for writing the first draft and, according to Deadline, they are still looking for the right writers. This is why they have not decided on the cast members yet. But Disney fans don’t waste time and, after the user FilmUpdates will consult who are the ideal actors to lead the project, they chose their favorites.

In the role of Hercules, one actor stands out: Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Likewise, Zane Phillips, Noah Centineo, Henry Cavill and Sam Heughan were mentioned among the possible candidates. For the role of Megara, there was practically no discussion: Elizabeth Gillies is the perfect actress according to the fans of the film. Regardless, some users opted for Zendaya, Simone Ashley, Alexa Demie, and Ariana Grande.