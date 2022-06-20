everything we know about the return of Tom Cruise to the best action saga

When ‘Mission: Impossible’ was released in 1996, nobody expected that we would get to this point: a macro saga of eight films divided over 25 years and in which Tom Cruise has become the definitive one-man band. Run, hang from helicopters, jump out of planes and motorcycles are pulled into an absolute vacuum. And all this without losing the smile.

‘Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1’ will be, as its name suggests, the first of two parts that a priori will put an end to the adventures of Ethan Hunt. Tom Cruise, about to enter his sixth decade, continues to give his all in every scene, and his alliance with Christopher McQuarrie never stops giving action movie fans joy. We’ll see what do we know about this seventh part of the best action saga in the history of cinema.

The production of ‘Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1’

After the pandemic, the ‘Mission Impossible’ team was one of the first to return to shoot a movie of these features. And that they had already started shooting on February 20, 2020 in Venice, but after three weeks they had to stop everything. Going back to production was constant trial and errorwith different stops, which caused the famous anger of Tom Cruise that went viral.

I never want to see him again, ever again! And if you don’t do it, you’ll be fired, if I see that you do it well, you’re out. And if someone on this team does it – Yeah, and you, and you too… don’t fucking do it again. It is done! Without apologizing. Ask the people who are losing their fucking houses because our industry has shut down. It’s not going to put food on your table or pay for your college.





The film has been shot in Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and almost in Poland. “Almost” because the original idea of ​​McQuarrie and company was blow up a bridge that carried into Lake Pilchowickie since 1912 and that he had used in World War II. Although initially in Poland they did not cause many problems, history enthusiasts managed to make it a cultural property and prevent the destruction. In the end, the sequence was made in the UK.

During the recording Tom Cruise was seen doing different stunts on a plane, jumping into the void on a motorcycle or on top of a train. Some of these sequences have been seen in the first trailer, but others we do not know where to fit them. We will see.





The director of ‘Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1’

Although the idea at the beginning of ‘Mission Impossible’ was for each director to show their own vision, everything changed when Christopher McQuarrie entered the fifth part and remained as a resident. McQuarrie won the Oscar for best screenplay with his second work, ‘The Usual Suspects’, and since then has not stopped progressing in the industry.

He met Tom for the first time in 2008 with the script for ‘Valkyrie’ and they haven’t stopped working together: as writer (or co-writer), ‘The Mummy’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Adding the direction work, ‘Jack Reacher’ and the rest of ‘Missions Impossible’. McQuarrie hasn’t worked without Tom Cruise for a decade, when he was in charge of part of the script for ‘Jack the Giant Slayer’. Seeing his financial results, he decided to get closer to the tree that gives the most shade. Justly.

The cast of ‘Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1’

Tom Cruise, at this point, does not need any kind of introduction. One of the last great Hollywood stars, who has revolutionized the box office with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ but who we have seen grow over more than forty films, from a somewhat pathetic teenager to the crazy able to do anything for a good plane.

‘Mission Impossible’ is about seeing old friends again, and this seventh part will not skimp on them: Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby return. Also joining the party is Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter in the MCU), who will play Grace, a destructive character. whose alliances will never be very clear.





Also. We will see Esai Morales (‘Titans’) as the main villain, Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’), Cary Elwes (‘The Princess Bride’, ‘Saw’) or Greg Davis (‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’), in a cast that can always hide little surprises for fans. For example, the presence in the trailer of Henry Czerny, who in his day he was in charge of blowing up the plot in Brian DePalma’s movie and now he’s back to embarrass Ethan.

The plot of ‘Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1’

As always, we still don’t know anything about the official synopsis, but from the first trailer you can sense that Ethan Hunt has to decide what will happen to his futurein the words of Eugene Kittridge, the director of the IMF in the first part: “Your days of fighting for the so-called common good are over. This is our chance to control the truththe concepts of good and evil, for everyone for centuries to come”.





The Union? A new group of assassins? What is clear is that Ethan Hunt and his team they will travel around the worldThey will fight in submarines, jump off cliffs and destroy everything in their path (except 20th century Polish bridges). If not, it wouldn’t be ‘Mission Impossible’.

Release date of ‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1’

will be the July 14, 2023, a priori throughout the world. In that month he will have to compete against ‘The Marvels’, ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Madame web’. Let the hunger games begin.

Trailer, poster and images of ‘Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1’

The first trailer for Tom Cruise’s madness has only given us joy, as have his first images both filming and official, some of which you have already seen in this post. If you want to accept the quest, you already know what you have to do.



