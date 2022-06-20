Everything we know about the ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

The best movies of 2022, ordered in ranking

Since ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Part 2‘ will be released in 2015, fans of the saga have been hoping that, somehow, katniss evergreen will continue their adventures, whether in the form of a new movie, series or prequel. We finally have confirmation of a new installment in the franchise, but without the character played by Jennifer Lawrence. It works for us as well.

Rachel Zeglerprotagonist of the remakes of ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Snow White‘, has been chosen as the new protagonist of the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games‘, ‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents‘, which will adapt the homonymous novel published by SuzanneCollins in 2020.

‘Ballad of songbirds and snakes’ will begin production at the end of 2022 and will feature Francis Lawrencedirector of the last three installments of the saga, again as responsible.

Although it was initially announced that Michael Arndt (‘In Flames’) was going to take care of the script, finally it will be Michael Leslie (‘Macbeth’) which will adapt Collins’ novel to the big screen.

we review Everything We Know So Far About ‘Ballad Of Songbirds And Serpents’the prequel to ‘The Hunger Games’.

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’, Synopsis

The original trilogy, set in post-apocalyptic Panem, begins with Katniss Everdeen volunteering as a tribute to take her younger sister’s place in the annual Hunger Games, a televised event in which teenagers are chosen by lottery to fight to the death. Along with Jennifer Lawrence, the films starred Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne Woody Harrelson as Haymitch Abernathy elizabeth banks as Effie Trinket and Donald Sutherland like President Coriolanus Snow.

Taking as a starting point the novel by Suzanne Collins, we can affirm that the prequel will take place several decades before the adventures of Katniss and will focus on Coriolanus Snow, an ambitious young man who will end up becoming the tyrant leader of Panem.

As we saw in the ‘Hunger Games’ movies, two teenagers from each district will be chosen to fight to the death in a televised event. On this occasion, in the tenth edition of the Games, 18-year-old Snow will mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the young woman selected as a female tribute by District 12.. Lucy surprises everyone with her talent by singing at the opening ceremony, and Snow believes that she can use her charm to win the Games.

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’, Cast

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler will star in the film, playing Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird, respectively.

Tom Blyth He has stood out in series like ‘Billy the Kid‘, unpublished in our country, and in ‘the golden age‘, the period drama that we can enjoy on HBO Max Spain.

His career in feature films is reduced to small roles in ‘blessing‘ (2021) and ‘Scott and Sid‘ (2018), so this may be the bombshell that makes him known worldwide.

Zegler, on the other hand, is one of the biggest stars in the making right now. Protagonist of Steven Spielberg’s remake of ‘West Side Story‘, and next ‘Snow White‘ in the live-action that Disney is preparing with Gal Gadot As a villain, the actress will also go to the superhero movies participating in the sequel ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ alongside Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.

“When you read Suzanne’s book, Lucy Gray’s emotional intelligence, physical agility and fiercely powerful and determined singing voice shine through. Rachel embodies all of those skills – she’s the perfect choice for our Lucy Gray.“, said Nathan Kahanepresident of Lionsgate.

“I first saw Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story,’ and like everyone else, I knew I was looking at a star who would dominate the screen for a generation.”, director Francis Lawrence said. “Lucy Gray is the perfect character for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional and loving. Rachel will make this character unforgettable”.

The producer nina jacobsen She also gives in to Zegler: “Our casting team, Deb Zane and Dylan Jury, led an exhaustive search, watching hundreds of actresses searching for our perfect Lucy Gray. That search ended when Rachel Zegler blew the roof off with her depth and talent as an actress, singer, and performer.. Rachel is absolutely convincing; Like Lucy Gray, her voice and her charisma dominate the stage as her inner strength and humanity transform those around her.”

Zegler Will Reunite With ‘West Side Story’ Castmate Josh Andres Riverawho will play Sejanos Plinth, the mentor of the District 2 tribute and a good friend of Coriolanus Snow.

Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing, Jerome Lance, Knox Gibson, and Aamer Hussain have also joined the cast.

Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus’s closest friends and mentor to a District 11 tribute; Lansing will play Coral, a tribute from District 4; Lance will play Marcus, a District 2 tribute; Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, a District 8 tribute; and Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, mentor to a District 11 tribute.

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’ Release Date

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents’ will be released on November 17, 2023 as announced by the production company, although we will be attentive to the possible and usual delays that this type of large blockbusters.

‘Ballad of songbirds and snakes’, Trailer and images

At the moment, Lionsgate has only revealed a teaser showing the logo of what will be the new film in the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise.

