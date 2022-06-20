Eva Green defends the actor

After a media trial that Johnny Depp engaged with The Sun once the tabloid called him “sticky wives” (wife beater), an even more mediatic trial has been woven, and that is bringing out the worst in the public sphere. The actor has sued his ex-wife for defamation Amber Heardarguing that the publication of his article in the Washington Post in 2018 (where she never managed to identify the spouse who would have exercised violence against her) it sank her career. In this time Depp has disassociated himself from the franchises Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animals, but Heard has had no better luck, seeing her role drastically reduced in the next Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.





Although each session of the trial is more depressing than the previous one and the testimonies are horrible from both sides, in the Hollywood environment there are those who decide to choose sides without blushing, or even speak publicly about it. Chris Rockafter being attacked by Will Smithset the bar very low when it came to ensuring in a monologue that “You had to believe all women except Amber Heard” (this being the lightest thing he said), and now we meet another celebrity who unequivocally takes Depp’s side. Is about Eve Greenactress who co-starred with actor Dark Shadows.

Tim Burton He directed Dark Shadows in 2012 based on the popular homonymous series of the 60, and since then Green seems to have maintained a good relationship with the interpreter. Hence, she has posted on her Instagram profile an image where they appear together, writing: “I have no doubt that Johnny will come out with his name cleared and his wonderful heart revealed to the world. Life will be better than it ever was for him and his family.”. Green seems convinced of Depp’s innocence in the face of Heard’s accusations, in an increasingly rarefied environment.

Ignoring the latest revelations (which recently pointed to faeces left on Depp’s bed as part of “a prank gone wrong”), in court with The Sun two ex-girlfriends of Depp, Winona Ryder and VAnessa Paradis, declared in favor of the actor and denied that he had violent behavior. In the process that concerns us, other exes have already been called as Ellen Barkin Y Jennifer Grayassuring the latter that Depp was “jealous and controlling” with her.

