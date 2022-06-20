Elsa Pataky presents ‘Interceptor’ and poses like this, what a back!









Many celebrities have tried to imitate her, it is what we call “marking a Pataky”, but the truth is that nobody poses like her in the photocall. Elsa Pataky has done it again, and who doesn’t I would show off my back having yours? The actress turns her head slightly, looking at the photographers out of the corner of her eye and showing off her palm that it costs her so much effort to maintain. Because no, there is no trick that works. The great body that she shows off is based on gym and healthy food. The intensity of her training has intensified in recent months, why is that?

Elsa Pataky is the protagonist of Interceptor, the new Netflix action movie, in which he shares a letter with Luke Bracey. The Spanish actress plays JJ Collins, a lieutenant in the US Army whose mission is to save humanity. To fit into her role, the interpreter has had to change her training routine.











The actress Elsa Pataky shows off her back in her pose INSTAGRAM

The actress has just presented the film in Australia. For the occasion, Pataky has worn an elegant black dress halter neckline signed by designer Lillian Khallouf, long and simple, with a maxi neckline on the back which, in addition to being able to see the results of his hard training, leaves us speechless, impressive! She attended the presentation with her husband, Chris Hemsworthwho has also worked on the production of the film.

“I have had to train hard, because I play a soldier of the American army and they are very prepared, so I I wanted to be on the same level. I had to change a lot physically in regards to muscle mass, because there were many exercises with weights. It’s been hard very intense, but I’m super proud of the result. I’ve always been a big fan of action movies and the superheroines that save the world and that’s what I’m going to do,” he admitted to Marie Claire magazine a few months ago.