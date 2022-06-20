Dragon Ball Z: A fan art finds the perfect cast for a live-action movie

Live-action anime movies don’t usually feature big superstars. from Hollywood. But maybe the key to a good movie dragon ball, on this occasion, resided precisely in those prestigious artists who could bring their brilliant acting skills to the characters that they had to bring to life. A recent compilation art, signed by Fighter’s Magazine that wanders through the Internet, has brought together a handful of stars, such as The Rock or Samuel L. Jackson himself, who is a bit disappointed with the Oscars and wants to focus on other roles like Mace Windu, for example. The montage you will see is a compilation of arts that roam the Internet, not your own creation from scratch.







The best cast we’ve seen to date

The montage in question transforms Dwayne Johnson as Nappa, Scarlet Johansson as Android 18, Samuel L. Jackson as Piccolo, and Ramon Valds as Dr. Gero, the person responsible for the creation of Cell and the most dangerous androids on Earth (if you don’t ask Future Son Gohan and Trunks). As you can see, the fusion between actor and character is sublime and they fit perfectly to our surprise. the protagonist of pulp fiction It is precisely the one that works best for us.and not only for appearance, since in character they are also two pieces that would go very well together.

Of course, these are just dreams. It would be a shame to see The Rock in a character that lasted so little time on screen and that did not do justice to the true potential that the actor has. onscreen. Currently it does not seem that there are plans for a new Dragon Ball feature film in this format, although seeing that one piece is taking the lead with a series planned to premiere on Netflix, other franchises may take the initiative and also venture to make a major project with a prominent platform.