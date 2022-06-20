Donostia: Cristina Enea’s outdoor cinema extends to new parks

The Cristina Enea Foundation begins this Friday June 24 with its ninth edition of outdoor cinemaa program that extends not only to the Egia park but also to others on this occasion, with famous films from Steven Spielberg, Woody Allen or Wes Anderson, with versions in Basque and Spanish.

After two years of the pandemic, the Cristina Enea Foundation resumes its outdoor summer cinema program under the title other life forms. “The motto that refers to other ways of living life and other ways of relating to each other. Recover old customs that have been lost by new technologies and lie down together on the grass again to comment on the movies,” Jose explained this Monday. M.ª Hernández, director of the Cristina Enea Foundation.

This summer’s cycle will include titles such as Steven Spielberg’s E.T., Brian’s lifefrom Monty Python, The sleeperby Woody Allen, and Fantastic Mr Fox, by Wes Anderson. They are film classics that can be seen in Basque and Spanish and that, according to the Donostia Councilor for Ecology, Marisol Garmendia, “are a great opportunity to enjoy the summer nights in San Sebastian and face the heat.”

The open-air cinema will not be limited only to the Cristina Enea park, but, as a novelty, it will be taken to a total of five parks in Donostia to reach people from different neighbourhoods.

On June 24, Saint John’s Day, the program will start with ET the alienin the Araba de Amara park, when the 40th anniversary of the film’s premiere is celebrated.

On June 30, the Urumea de Martutene river park will premiere with the film Fantastic Mr Fox and the first day of july Brian’s life It will be screened in the Harria de Altza park. The sleeper It will be screened in the traditional setting of the Cristina Enea park, but not in the playground like in previous years, but in the upper area, between the two main buildings.

The last day of open-air cinema will be offered on July 8 in the Salvador Allende park in Bidebieta with the film by Brian’s life to fire the cycle.

All films will be screened at 10:30 p.m. in their respective parks and, in addition, two other days will be enabled, on July 14 and 15, in case one of the planned days had to cancel the films due to rain or other meteorological phenomena.

CYCLE PROGRAMMING

June 24. ET Estralurtarra (Basque) / Araba Park (Amara)

June 30th. Fantastic Mr Fox (Spanish) / Urumea River Park (Txomin – Martutene)

1st of July. Brian’s life (Spanish) / Harria Park (Altza)

July 7th. lotia (Basque) / Cristina Enea Park (Egia, Riberas de Loiola and Amara)

July 8. Brian’s life (Spanish) / Salvador Allende Park (Bidebieta)

All screenings will begin at 10:30 p.m.