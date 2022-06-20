Do you have foam in your urine? This is what it means and has to do with your diet | Health | Magazine

How to know if the urine is healthy? Because it is more than 90% water, it is usually pale yellow in color and hardly gives off an odor. Those who drink little liquid becomes darker than those who drink a lot.

Healthy people pass between a liter and a half and two liters of urine a day. The appearance can give some indications about whether you drink enough water and about the state of health, especially of the kidneys.

Factors, such as the amount of liquid you drink or the composition of your diet, can determine the color and texture of your urine.

But what about foam in urine, and what should you do if you spot it?

What does foam in urine mean?

Depending on the power of the urine stream, more or less foam can be formed. Generally, foam indicates protein in the urine. The protein is harmless in small amounts and can also show up in the urine of healthy people. If it happens once, there is no need to worry, as Body Mind reviews.

However, if you notice that the foamy urine lasts longer, the protein content in the urine may be too high. This problem is called proteinuria and it can be triggered by a variety of circumstances, including some diseases.

Diseases that cause foamy urine

A prolonged release of protein in the urine is a sign of kidney damage. These are responsible for filtering the blood and if there are proteins or albumin in the urine it means that they have not filtered what may be in the blood due to a disease (prerenal proteinuria) or that the kidneys themselves are dysfunctional (renal proteinuria).

The following kidney diseases, among others, can cause proteinuria:

Chronic inflammation of the renal pelvis

Inflammation of the renal corpuscles

cystic kidneys

Kidney damage caused by diabetes or high blood pressure

In addition to disease, various factors, such as long-term use of pain relievers such as ibuprofen or the wrong dose of high blood pressure medication, can damage the kidneys and even cause kidney failure.

Other causes

Heart failure

high blood pressure

Malaria

Tuberculosis

Autoimmune diseases of the liver or lungs

bile stasis

Certain medications, such as antibiotics or drugs used to treat cancer, can cause protein in the urine.

Strong physical strain from work or sports, stress, fever, and extreme temperatures can also be the cause.

In children and adolescents, protein can appear in the urine during growth spurts.

In men, when ejaculate enters the bladder and mixes with urine, it can also foam.

As soon as an abnormal volume of foam in the urine is observed, a doctor should be consulted, who will order a urinalysis.

