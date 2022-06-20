Disney goes back and reuses the image of Johnny Depp

During the defamation trial that Johnny Depp initiated against Amber Heard, the actor’s image was limited Disney.

Depp said “nothing on earth” is going to tempt him to reprise the role of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Disney has once again projected Johnny Depp’s face on the castle at Disneyland Paris this weekend.

After the trial that Johnny Depp initiated against his ex-partner Amber Heard for defamation, the actor’s image seems to regain its importance little by little.

This seems to be understood by Disney, the company that owns the rights to Depp’s most famous films, Pirates of the Caribbean.

This weekend, Disney returned to wearing Johnny Depp’s face for the first time since winning the case, marking a change of heart after giving up wearing it when the actress accused him of being a “wife beater.” ”.

According to European media, the actor’s image as Captain Jack Sparrow was projected at the Disneyland Paris Castle over the weekend for the first time since the House of Mouse cut ties with Depp.

The image was projected during a show related to Pirates of the Caribbean, complete with fireworks. In the show, some lines said by Jack Sparrow could also be heard.

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

During the trial, Depp confirmed to Heard’s lawyer that ‘nothing in this world’, not even “300 million dollars and a million alpacas” could get him to work with Disney again on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Disney dumped Depp just four days after Heard accused him of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

But last month A Virginia court ruled in Depp’s favor, ordering him to pay him $10 million in damages.

One of Depp’s central claims at trial was that Heard, by calling himself a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” caused him to lose his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the hit Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Disney canceled Johnny Depp and the actor does not forgive

In 2018, Sean Bailey, Disney’s head of production, said that Depp was no longer part of the franchise’s future plans. Although he did not attribute the decision to the accusations against him, everything indicated that it was so.

Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter: “We are going for a new energy and vitality.”

Since the trial ended, many fans have demanded that Disney apologize to Depp and reinstate him in the role of the character.

Now read:

Amber Heard discovered in discount store and speculate that she is bankrupt

Thousands of dollars paid for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial notebook

Johnny Depp will not demand Amber Heard the US $ 10 million with this condition