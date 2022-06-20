discover all the NBA stars that appear in Adam Sandler’s Claw

The actor Adam Sandlerwhich we usually see in comedy returned to acting with “hustle“, a film that has been available since June 9 in the catalog of Netflix and that tells a story about a basketball coach who wants to reach the pinnacle of success.

CAN SEE: ‘Hustle’ comes to Netflix and features Sandler as NBA scout

In the plot of the film, there is more than just the transformation of a success, this is special for fans of the sport of basketball because you can see the number of stars that appear in the performance.

Since it became known that LeBron James would take over the production, a seed germinated among basketball lovers. But when the film begins to show these stars from then and now, that seed blossomed and became the rage that it is today. “hustle”.

Next, we are going to leave you with a list of 10 of the stars who participated in the film that has been a furor on social networks.

Juancho Hernangomez: forward of the Utah Jazz, is the one who plays the role of Bo Cruz, the co-star of this film that sweeps Netflix.

Juancho Hernangomez

Anthony Edwards: is one of the stars of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and in this movie he plays Kermit Wilt-Washington, Bo’s rival.

Anthony Edwards

Kenny Smith: is another of the NBA figures who appears in “Hustle”, playing Leon Rich, a sports agent who was Stanley’s classmate in college.

Kenny Smith

Boban Marjanovic: He plays center for the Dallas Mavericks, but in this movie he plays an older player who wants to be part of the NBA Draft.

Boban Marjanovic:

Moritz Wagner: forward of the Orlando Magic, he is the one who puts himself in the shoes of Hass, a player who was pointed out as a great talent but who actually ends up disappointing everyone.

Moritz Wagner

Tyrese Maxey: Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle are figures of the Philadelphia 76ers, and this time they appear on screen as themselves.

Tyrese Maxey

Dr J: Julius Erving, better known as “Dr. J,” was a basketball glory who also appeared on “Hustle.”

dr j

Shaquille O’Neal: The idol of the Los Angeles Lakers is undoubtedly one of the shining presences of this film.

Shaquille O’Neal,

Charles Barkley: He was a glory of the Philadelphia 76ers, and this time he played himself as it happened in “Space Jam”.

charles barkley

Allen Iversonundisputed star of the NBA, also has his place in the film and is a fan of Bo Cruz.

Allen Iverson