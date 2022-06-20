Diego Boneta bought a mansion in West Hollywood

It’s no secret that the Latino acting community is conquering much of Hollywood. Eiza González, David Castañeda, Eugenio Derbez, JLo and Diego Boneta are examples of this, the latter being the recent owner of a Mansion that was about to hit the real estate market.

In fact, Diego Boneta, best known for having played Luis Miguel in the biographical series of the singer, he has just bought a house in a sought-after neighborhood of the American show business and it is brand new.

Diego Boneta’s mansion is a dream

That’s how it is, Diego Boneta’s new home cost about 3.9 million dollars and is brand new, since it had not yet seen the light of day on the open real estate market in California, so Bonnet He is now the owner of an incredible property in an exclusive area.

Diego Boneta’s new house It measures 2,211 square feet and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, which tells us that it is a large house, but well organized with few spaces, but enough. They have walk-in closets, balconies and luxury whirlpool tubs.

This was built in 1927 and was in oblivion, Luca Colombo he renovated it and that is why it is considered brand new for sale. A) Yes, this house was built and decorated in a modern spanish style with luxurious finishes, although we still don’t know what kind of material it is. back of the house Diego Bonet there is a very large private patio where you will surely give incredible parties.