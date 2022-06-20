Did Jurgen Damm step back?

Jurgen Damm, so far, is the only new face of Fernando Ortiz’s Águilas del América for the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament. The winger arrived after his time at Atlanta United of the Major League Soccer in the United States, under the condition of undergoing a test in the preseason to be permanently added to the squad.

In that sense, So far, I’ve been scoring points. with his work in practice, as well as with the goal he scored in the friendly match against Cancún Fútbol Club. However, in the Clásico Capitalino vs. the Pumas of the UNAM of Andrés Lillini in the city of Chicago, the player did not perform as intended.

It turns out that Jurgen Damm, according to the TUDN signal journalists who were in charge of broadcasting the duel between the Águilas del América and the university team, requested the change to the strategist Fernando Ortiz when barely 35 minutes had passed since he entered the game, due to physical fatigue.

Also, the adverse result of 3 to 1 did not help too much Let’s see the performance of both the former Tigres de la UANL and the rest of the Nido’s main men’s team, with a little more optimism. However, they will have the opportunity to change the poor image this Wednesday, June 22, in California.where they must be presented for the commitment to the Club León.

When does he play and on which channel to watch America vs. Lion?

The Águilas del América continue with their preparation for the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022. After the duel with Pumas UNAM in Chicago, now Fernando Ortiz’s men will face Club León in California, this Wednesday, June 22 from 9:30 p.m. CDMX. The game can be seen live and direct through the TUDN screen.

