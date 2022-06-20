Crossplay between Epic Games Store and Steam: the stores of the creators of Fortnite and Counter-Strike will allow games with each other | consoles | Playstation | Xbox | Nintendo | mobile games | Present

The Epic Games Store has just given one of the biggest surprises for game lovers gaming pc in recent years. The platform would allow barriers between platforms, even those consoles, are further reduced. A newly announced feature would allow any game to have cross play with Steam, which means there could be more games with a lot more people from now on in a variety of titles. Find out the details here.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker