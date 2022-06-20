Crossplay between Epic Games Store and Steam: the stores of the creators of Fortnite and Counter-Strike will allow games with each other | consoles | Playstation | Xbox | Nintendo | mobile games | Present

The Epic Games Store has just given one of the biggest surprises for game lovers gaming pc in recent years. The platform would allow barriers between platforms, even those consoles, are further reduced. A newly announced feature would allow any game to have cross play with Steam, which means there could be more games with a lot more people from now on in a variety of titles. Find out the details here.

What is crossplay?

Crossplay or crossplay is the system by which two gamers from different platforms can join the same game and play with each other. The term is used much more in consoles (when, for example, games between PlayStation Y Xbox), but now it will be a reality on PC.

Steam and Epic Games Store: same device, but separate platforms

Although the stores Counter Strike Y dota 2 (Steam) and from Fortnite (Epic Games Store) only offer content for PC, both work almost in isolation from each other. The users of each one could not, until now, link with those of the other despite having the same games and the same version.

Some titles, like Rocket Leagueoffer the possibility through their own in-game social systems, although now everything indicates that any game will be able to allow crossplay thanks to the Epic Online Servicewhich have just been released on the platform of Fortnite.

This is perhaps the biggest advancement for PC gaming in recent years. Photo: The Informatic Chapuzas. Photo: LR Composition

The Epic Online Service They will offer free development tools so that any creator can implement crossplay easily and almost automatically. According to the creators, the system will be plug and play.

Epic has announced that the first platform with which Epic Online Service will work is Steam, at the moment only for games of Windowsalthough support for macOS and Linux is already planned.

It will also work with consoles and mobile phones

In turn, they confirmed that crossplay with consoles and mobile phones is also part of the plan. According to the Epic Games Store, this system will unite more than 500 million players around platforms as varied as PS4, PS5, xbox series x, Xbox One, Steam, Switch and else.

The system will allow us to have an online profile in which we can add Steam friends on the Epic Games Store. This way, you can send friend requests and invite friends to multiplayer games regardless of platform.

the community is happy

Most players who have received the news seem to agree with the system. In community forums, fans of Fortnite Y Fall Guys have expressed their full support for the decision.

Without a doubt, this is one of the best news that the PC Gaming community has received in recent months, since one of the strongest criticisms against the Epic Games Store, since its premiere in 2018, is that it encouraged PC exclusivity tactics, a platform that has always stood out for its openness, its compatibility and its open market without the advantages of any store.

