Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti crashes into a gate

MAJORCA – Serious damage to the Bugatti Veyron by Cristiano Ronaldo , who was involved in a car accident near Mallorca. According to the tabloid Ultima Hora, the car of the Portuguese champion (currently on vacation) crashed into the entrance gate of a club. In addition to the structure, a deposit of butane which was nearby. The Bugatti Veyron, car from 1200 horses quadriturbo, capable of going from 0 to 100 in just 2.8 seconds and with a maximum speed of 410 km / h suffered severe damage to the front.

Driving the vehicle was not Cristiano Ronaldo but one of his own employee which has not yet been identified. The man would have lost control of the vehicle and would not have suffered any consequences. Police officers are currently reconstructing the story. The Bugatti, worth just over 2 millionswas bought by the Portuguese champion in 2016 after the victory of the Europeans.