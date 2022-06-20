Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma: what’s true

A dream ever closer to reality. Difficult but not impossible. Thus the very difficult negotiation of Roma to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the court of Mourinho is becoming more and more popular.

Mou dreams of Cr7

Cristiano Ronaldo (born in 1985) is the forbidden dream of Mourinho and the Roma fans. The five-time Golden Ball is a concrete goal of Roma in this market session. The dream is made more concrete by the arrival of Ten Haag on the Manchester United bench who does not see CR7 as indispensable, on the contrary. For Mourinho and for Roma, Cristiano Ronaldo would have the status of a great team and would put them in the running to compete for the Scudetto and the Europa League. For the Special One, CR7 and Abraham would form a devastating attack tandem. There is also no doubt about the physical strength of the Lusitanian who in the last Premier League scored 18 goals in 30 games.

The pros

Then there is his agent Jorge Mendes, agent of Mourinho and Rui Patricio, among others, to push the Portuguese ace to Rome. Mendes himself was one of the main architects in bringing the Special One to Trigoria and this precedent bodes well. Furthermore, in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo would still benefit from the tax advantage by 30 June which would allow him to pay only 100,000 euros in taxes for income from activities abroad. A significant benefit. And Roma, with the help of the sponsors, would cover the champion’s salary. In addition, Mou will try to convince CR7 by exploiting the pathos of the Giallorossi fans that would lead him to the real emperor of the capital.

Difficulties

The difficulties of Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Rome are essentially two: one of economic dynamics, and one of sports. From an economic point of view, the high wage of the Portuguese is frightening (more than 20 million seasonal). On a sporting level it is CR7’s ambition to play at the highest European level and therefore the Champions League, while Roma will play the Europa League next year just like the current Manchester United club of the Portuguese. The opponent of the Giallorossi is Sporting Lisbon, teams that launched Cristiano Ronaldo in great football and will play the Champions League.

The point

To date, Roma have started the first contracts for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, who in Italy has already played for three seasons at Juventus before returning to Manchester United. With the Red Devils, CR7 has a contract until 2023 and in case he decides to say goodbye to Old Trafford the British would not raise a wall. Roma have changed gears since the arrival of the Friedkins, they have taken Mou when it seemed impossible and now dreaming of Cristiano Ronaldo in the shadow of the Colosseum is no longer just Playstation stuff.