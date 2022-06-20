Cristiano Ronaldo, the 2 million Bugatti ends up against a house

Cristiano Ronaldo, the 2 million euro Bugatti ends up against a house. A “problem” for the Portuguese. Here’s what happened

In Mallorca, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward of Manchester United who, however, could also sensationally return to Italy as he would have entered the sights of Rome, has decided to spend the holidays in June. And so he thought it best to bring two cars. One of which is his Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse which arrived on the island last week. But his stay was certainly not what the striker expected.

According to the news reported by the portal ultimahora.es, the car of the champion with a past also between Real Madrid and Juventus crashed into a house. There are images that leave room for few doubts. A problem for the Portuguese, who may now have to get some other means of transport from his huge car park to the island.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the destroyed Bugatti

The Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse is not the most expensive car in the Portuguese national forward’s luxury fleet. Surely it is one of the most beautiful but, as regards the value, it is not even half of the Centodieci 2021 which has a market value of 8 million euros and perhaps something more. Another Bugatti obviously estimated to be the most expensive car on the planet. And who could have owned it if not Cristiano Ronaldo? Nobody, obviously.

Let’s say that CR7’s Monday could have gone much better. A situation that, however, did not directly involve the Portuguese champion who apparently was not driving his car at the moment of impact. Who knows who was behind the wheel. And he who knows how Cristiano Ronaldo will have taken it. One who cares about his things. He has always proved this throughout his career. Finally, in the image below you can see where Cristiano’s car has gone.