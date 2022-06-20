Cristiano Ronaldo, his 2 million Bugatti crashes into a wall – Corriere.it

One of the Portuguese champion’s luxury cars involved in an accident in Mallorca. At the helm was an employee of Cristiano. The causes are investigated

Cristiano Ronaldo’s € 2 million Bugatti Veyron against a wall, it seems partially destroyed. It was not an easy morning for the Portuguese champion, on a family holiday in Mallorca. One of the two luxury cars, which he had brought from his Manchester garage, was involved in an accident in the eastern part of the Spanish island around 11am. Ronaldo was not at the helm, but he seems to be an employee of his, unharmed after the crash. The driver seems to have lost control of the car, crashing into the front door of a construction site. Near the building, they report from Spain, it seems there was a deposit of butane cylinders. The causes are investigated.

The Civil Guard is in fact trying to understand, even with the help of cameras in the area, if there were other cars involved in the accident. Ronaldo flew to Mallorca a week ago, for a ten-day vacation with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and five children (including the latest arrival Esmeralda). To host them a mega villa at the foot of the Serra de Tramuntana, inside which there would also be a special erotic room.

