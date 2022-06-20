Cristiano Ronaldo dream: Roma tries, negotiations have begun

AS ROMA NEWS – It could not be just the dream of an early summer night, writes the online portal in these minutes Leggo.it (F. Balzani). After so many murmurs and whispers, now the theatrical coup promised by the Friedkins to Mourinho could also become a reality.

There Rome is courting Cristiano Ronaldodirected by Mendes who last year created the Oscar-winning film “Josè Mourinho” together with the Texan president. This is the news, no one can guarantee the success. No, it’s not fantasy football so much so that even the bookmakers have dropped the chance to see Cr7 in the Giallorossi to 18.

The phenomenon is close to the farewell to Manchester United given that it is not part of the plans of the new Ten Hag project and given that by 30 June he would still benefit from the tax advantage that would allow him to pay only 100,000 euros in taxes for income from activities abroad.

The top world clubs, however, no longer seem interested: City has taken Haaland, PSG has armored Mbappè and in Spain they are aiming for other profiles. Thus per Cr7 two possibilities presented themselves: a return to Sporting Lisbon o the Rome of Mou. Where he would live two seasons as an Emperor with a lot of presentation at the Colosseum. There are difficulties: the maxi salary of 23 million (without the Growth Decree) and the fact that Roma do not make the Champions League unlike Sporting, where the family would prefer to go. Ronaldo is 37 years old and is at the last crossroads before ending his career in the USA.

Anyone who has doubts about his estate is proven wrong by the numbers: 24 goals in 38 games, between Premier (where Lukaku scored 8) and Champions. Cristiano would be the ideal testimonial in Qatar and the driving force for phase 2 of the Friedkin project. The engagement would be repaid in large part by the sponsors. Many clues lead to real contacts between Roma and Cristiano in recent weeks. This doesn’t deceive you though, the negotiation remains complicated.

