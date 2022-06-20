Cristiano Ronaldo bought a watch made like his Bugatti

Cristiano Ronaldo, we know, earns a lot. But he also spends. Only a few days ago the news rebounded from Spain that the Manchester United star he would pay his partner Georgina Rodriguez a monthly allowance of one hundred thousand euros for the current family expenses and those for the “care and management of children”. The couple has four, three that Ronaldo had as a surrogate mother and little Alana Martina, born in 2017. And now twins are also on the way!

And then the passion for fashion, for investments and for cars. Precisely for what concerns the four wheels, the most famous Portuguese in the world has a real craze. His personal garage is so rich that it is the envy of the greatest supercar collectors.

Parking car CR7

Beyond the shutter, in fact, among the many fantastic cars there are a Ferrari F430, a Phantom Rolls-Royce, a Lamborghini Avenador LP700 and the iconic Maserati GranCabrio. And then again, a Bentley Continental GTC, a McLaren Senna and a Mercedes G Wagon. All jewels of the highest value, but at the moment it seems that her attentions fall on one Bugatti Chironpurchased a few years ago.

At the beginning of 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo had opted for another Bugatti, the Centodieci, a tribute to the EB110 of the 90s. Produced in only ten copies, it was put on the market at the not very accessible figure of 8 million euros. He was the only buyer to make his investment public.

But now it seems like there has been a flashback towards the Bugatti Chiron (a supercar that can touch the hypersonic speed of 417 km / h)so much so that the number 7 of Manchester United has decided to allocate an insane amount to have a truly incredible accessory that he can show to the world while driving this incredible car.

The 1 million dollar watch

It is often said that the difference is in the details and CR7 seems to agree. Also passionate about watches, the former Juventus player decided to order one to match his Bugatti Chiron. And you can’t even imagine what we’re talking about!