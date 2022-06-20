Cristiano Ronaldo at Roma, the deal will not be made: here are the reasons

ROME – Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United. According to the latest English and Spanish market rumors, the Portuguese ace will say goodbye to the Red Devils for the poor feeling with ten Hag who wants to focus on different profiles: Ronaldo is considering leaving England but so far there have been no major interest in the transfer. Market rumors lead to Sporting Lisbon but also to Rome looking for a player with an international profile to increase experience and quality.

The deal with Roma, however, will not be doneitems promptly denied by the club and that distance Cristiano Ronaldo from Trigoria. The reasons are different. First of all, Roma do not want to bet on a player of 37 years old and that he would certainly want at least a two-year contract. The salary is linked and is the most important element: Ronaldo earns € 23 million net per season, even halving (but why should) the salary would far exceed the salary ceiling of the Giallorossi club. Furthermore, Ronaldo would not benefit from the growth decree, a factor that increasingly distances the player from Roma.

Also you have to consider the non-idyllic relationship between Ronaldo and Mourinho back in the days of Real Madrid. Relationships can be mended, see Special One with Mkhitaryan, but it would be a risk to see in Trigoria two such charismatic elements as Mou and CR7 without the right serenity. The boomerang risk on the operation would be around the corner: one more reason to look for different profiles to focus on for the present and the future.