CINEMA AND LOCOMOTIVE LA VERRACO An app to discover one of the greatest curiosities of Los Barrios

You just need to enter the application search engine and type “La Boar” to install an app that rescues one of the greatest cultural curiosities of the municipality of Los Barrios: a locomotive that was once the co-star of some of the most recognized films of the spaghetti westernalso called western europeanand who shared the screen with actors of the stature of Clint Eastwood or with directors like Serge Leone when, during the 1960s, the south of Spain – mainly the desolate expanses of the Tabernas desert– became the great set for the stories recreated in the Wild West.

The Boar is physically in the Los Barrios “Train Park”, but thanks to new technologies it can also be “visited” from any corner of the world. Is augmented reality app financed by the Diputación de Cádiz allows you to view some of the iconic scenes where she became famous, as well as learn about her history, in Spanish and English, in text and audio.









In addition to being used in spaghetti western movies –The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, For a bunch of dollars either The dead had a price-La Verraco, a monumental baldwin steam locomotivecould be seen in historical films such as the Oscar-winning Doctor Zhivago (1965), adaptation of the homonymous novel by Boris Pasternak. Its director, David Lean, turned various locations in Madrid, Segovia, Guadalajara and Soria into the revolutionary Russia of 1917 where the unforgettable love story between Yuri Zhivago and Lara Antipova, played by Omar Sharif and Julie Christie. Frightened by the consequences of the Bolshevik Revolution in Moscow, Zhivago and his family ride La Verraco across the frozen Russian steppe to Yuriatin in the Urals.

During the journey, they share a car, according to the Military Committee, with “a group of volunteer workers”, to which a wonderful Klaus Kinsky he replies that this is a lie before declaring: “I am the only free man on this train, the rest of you are a herd”, in a scene that is part of the history of cinema.

The anecdote is also known that, during the winter chosen by the Goldwyn–Mayer Subway To shoot the film, it didn’t snow in Soria until March, which meant that an infinite team of technicians -many of them Spanish- had to refine their ingenuity to cover with fake snow the surroundings of Moncayo with tons of marble dust, salt and plaster; a white sea that crossed La Verraco.

La Verraco was also part of the filming of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) when the team, with steven spielberg at the head, he moved to Almería and Granada. Guadix served to recreate the Turkish city of Iskenderun where, once again, the mythical steam locomotive appeared as the background of the tour of Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.

From the big screen to Los Barrios

Historically, the “Boar” locomotives -they acquired that name due to the hoarse sound they produced when braking- they arrived in Spain in the second half of the 19th century. Specifically, the one exhibited in Los Barrios it was built in 1884 by the Sächsische Maschinenfabrik Vormals Richard Hartmann house, in Chemnitz, Germany, with factory number 1360. It arrived in Spain on the Ferrocarril del Marquis of Salamancawith registration AVT 108 and made the route Almansa-Valencia-Tarragona.

Seven years later, in 1891, he went to the North Company with the number 2708. In 1941 it became the property of the National Network of Spanish Railways (RENFE), a state company resulting from the nationalization by the State of all the Iberian gauge railway lines. In Renfe it would have the number 040-2169. There are currently three units of the 040 series. In fact, a “twin sister” also participated in the filming of several films, sometimes making it difficult to identify which was which.

In the middle of 1966, La Verraco was in the Madrid-Delicias station, with the spark arrestor chimney and the classic American cowcatcher. It was later transferred to the aforementioned Guadix station, in Granada, and was used to film purposes. At that time, Spain lived the opening years in full dictatorship and the Spanish southeast was then chosen by the Italian-American production companies in order to get lower production costs than shooting in the genuine American Wild West.

Miraculously saved from scrapping, approximately in 1990 a delegation from the Los Barrios Town Hall traveled to Guadix and closed the deal with some scrap dealers to bring the locomotive to the Campo de Gibraltar, freeing it in extremis to be destroyed. The machine and a wagon that they had made years before for the film The Sun’s empire: not surprisingly, Chinese characters could still be seen adorning it.

Moving the convoy to Los Barrios was a true odyssey. The wheels of the trucks that were transporting it broke in the middle of the road and, upon reaching the municipal warehouses of the town hall, in the warehouses of the old cork factory, a sinkhole opened in the ground, sinking the locomotive more than a meter and a half. Two cranes were needed to lift it and it had to be placed in the middle of the street for its restoration, tasks in which he collaborated the Machinist who had ruled it for more than thirty years.

Currently, although it no longer sports its characteristic red chimney, its fame is such thanks to its presence in the international cinema that there are petitions for La Verraco to be recognized with a Goya of honor.