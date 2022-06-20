Chris Hemsworth’s Nude in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: The Director Explains Why That Scene Is in the New Marvel Movie News

Taika Waititi returns as director in the fourth installment about the god of thunder after ‘Ragnarok’. Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale also star in the film, which hits theaters on July 8.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe new chapter of the Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesshits theaters on July 8. The film, directed by Taika Waititi, recounts Chris Hemsworth in the role of the god of thunder and the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Fosterthe new bearer of Mjölnir.

The latest trailer for the film contains a moment that has been highly commented on among MCU fans: A scene in which the Asgardian hero appears naked with their pixelated genitals. Now, Waititi, who is also a screenwriter for the film, has explained why he has included this in the film.

“We all knew we wanted to do it from the beginning”the director begins in CB. “It was really in the first draft of the script and Chris was also in favor. You know, I think if you have a body like Chris, even he understands it. It would have been a waste not to show it. It would have been a crime against humanity. So, you have to provide for the masses.”

Thor: Love and Thunder It has a rating of not recommended for children under 13 years of age -as, usually, all UCM movies- for “partial nudity”.

In the preview of the movie, Zeus (Ruseell Crowe) undresses the god of thunder in front of many people and that causes some fainting in the audience. The appearance of this moment in the film counteracts with the appearance of the protagonist in Avengers: Endgame. don’t kill Thanos (Josh Brolin) when he had the chance at the end of Avengers: Infinity War destroyed the self-esteem of the hero of Asgard and gained a few kilos. In Thor: Love and Thunderthe protagonist will start like this and, as the trailer has advanced, the film will show how he loses weight and recovers his physique.

The fourth installment about the god of thunder is set after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. Thor decides to leave New Asgard, leaving the kingdom in the hands of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and go on a trip with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The group led by Peter Quill/star lord (Chris Pratt) will also appear in the film. While Thor is suffering from an existential crisis, the superhero will have to face a new threat: hat, a villain played by Christian Bale who seeks to kill all the gods. Luckily, he will have the help of Jane Foster, his ex-partner and the new bearer of Mjölnir.

