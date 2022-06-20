Chris Hemsworth, Spiderhead and the 3 looks you need to be successful

spider-head is one of the best movies Chris Hemsworthwhere he proves that he not only pulls off the role of the hero, but that he can be a magnetic, twisted, and highly convincing villain.

Steve Abnesti he is insane, has no ethical compass and is willing to destroy people in order to prove his theories (and his drugs that play with people’s minds and emotions), but everyone follows him because he knows perfectly well how to handle his image, wearing the right pieces of clothing to demonstrate safety, trust and openness. We can even see Miles Teller’s character apologizing to him for not agreeing to be a part of his game.

the style of Abnesti echoes the style of modern CEOs, who no longer wear sober suits with ties and button-up shirts, but understand that they need to get closer to their teams and show that they are also one of them, that this is a team and that follow to the leader implies that everyone will go far.

In spider-headclothing is a manipulation tool, but, if we take it out of that context, it is an element that can help many to have the security they need to achieve their goals.

Chris Hemsworth’s look for work

best look of Hemsworth in the film, or the one that most identifies the character, is a light-colored suit, which becomes more casual and relaxed with the help of the pieces he uses.

sports suit

The laboratory spider-head he’s on an island with a warm climate, so Abnesti trades in the classic black suit (which he also wears at one point) for a cooler look, wearing a slim-fitting, cream-colored jacket and pants, but without being skintight. The pants are slightly cropped, allowing you to show off your shoes and look more modern.

tshirt

There is no place for the button-down shirt here, Abnesti wants to look more casual, so he takes advantage of the formality of the suit, and adds a casual touch with a light gray t-shirt that complements it well. It is a T-shirt with a round neckline and a light material that avoids the stiff look.

cool accessories

A successful CEO she can indulge a little, so Abnesti plays with big watches (which work well for her large wrists) and classic, slightly rectangular sunglasses sized perfectly for her face shape.

white sneakers

Finally, the “evil scientist” goes for the classic and minimalist white sneakers, which finish creating a smart casual style, and that also allow him to move comfortably and even run a little when he needs to.

the power look