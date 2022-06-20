Chris Hemsworth nude motif in Thor: Love and Thunder

As usual in Marvel, Chris Hemsworth will show his naked body in Thor: Love and Thunder and director Taika Waititi reveals the reason.

in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder we can check how Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is before Zeus (Russell Crowe) and he takes off his clothes with his magic and remains totally naked, impressed everyone. Now the movie director Taika Waititi It is clear that if you have an almost perfect body like the actor’s, you have to show it and that is why they have decided to add this scene. Something that seems like it was in the script from the beginning.

So it reveals Taika Waititi in a recent interview with CB:

“We all knew we wanted to do it from the beginning. In fact, that was in the first draft of the script and Chris was on board too. You know, I think if you have a body like Chris Hemsworth, like, you know, even he understands. It would be fair, it would be a waste not to show it.”

“It would be a crime against humanity not to. So, you know, you have to provide for the masses.”

Chris Hemsworth He has revealed that in this film he is in the best physical moment of his life, so it is normal that they wanted to recreate in that particular scene.

Will that moment be censored with a blur?

There is a precedent, since in the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) also censored a gesture of Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and then in the film it was seen without a blur on it. So we can see the ass of Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder although that we will find out when the film is released on July 8, 2022.

Chris Hemsworth he usually shows his naked torso in movies Marvelsomething that can be verified by reviewing all of them on the streaming platform Disney Plus.