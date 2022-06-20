Chris Hemsworth is the best thing about this claustrophobic film

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, various restrictions were formulated on film productions, so now we have countless aesthetically flat films and productions with suffocating narratives, and we do not mean this in a good way.

Now, a production called The Spider’s Head has arrived in the Netflix catalog, which works as a new example of what a claustrophobic film is and without any substance, which was made and signed during the health emergency experienced throughout the world.

For reasons of confinement, the film inspired by a short story published in The New York magazine has various elements that could make the film something entertaining and significant, but in the end they did not achieve one thing or the other.

What is the head of the spider about?

The story takes place in a prison that is located on a remote island, where a group of prisoners participate in different drug experiments carried out by a scientist and jailer who suggests keeping the open door policy to a limit, where he suggests to the prisoners that they treat him by his name and do not use the “sir”.

He is always smiling and friendly, so he constantly brags about his great work for humanity that will benefit the results of tests that are often painful, humiliating and excessive for his humans as guinea pigs.

Said character is played by Chris Hemsworth, who has shown that he can play various types of characters and seeks to give variety to his acting career. Compensating for everything that is the plot of the film.

The direction is in charge of Joseph Kosinski who is the director of the successful Top Gun: Maverick, but in this film there is a problem of tone, a dissonance that is evident between the script and the direction, with science fiction tools already explored. Dramatic topics that intersect with touches of comedy that instead of relieving tension create and show a lack of nerve in the story.

Definitely not the best option to watch

The film progresses at a sustained pace that becomes frantic in its final moments. An acceleration that demonstrates the need to put an end to a story whose conclusion is completely predictable from the beginning.

It’s not a very original film, but it has the potential to have been something more than it really ends up being, disappointing people after they waste their time watching it.

For lovers of science fiction, it is a repeated story that they have already seen in other films in a much more interesting way, so there is nothing new or interesting in the whole plot.

The only thing that stands out is the main actor, since it shows that he has the ability to play other characters outside the Marvel universe, he just needs a really good project that allows him to demonstrate his professionalism.

