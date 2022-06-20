Chris Hemsworth and the news of the Hulk Hogan biopic

Chris Hemsworth will soon return to our screens like Thor in Love And Thunder, but of course, he has other projects on the horizon.

One we’re looking forward to is the Hulk Hogan biopic, in which Hemsworth will play the famed wrestler-turned-actor and reality star, and Todd Phillips (also directing Joker) will direct.

Unfortunately, it seems that the film will take time to arrive, since Hemsworth has recently admitted that the film has not yet been launched in terms of production. And all despite the fact that physically he is more than prepared, and it is Hogan himself who has been amazed with his arms recently.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the actor was asked about the movie (and if he ripped any shirts in preparation for it), saying: “The film will take time to arrive. It is in the development phase, and if it comes to fruition, great. Todd Phillips is brilliant. I haven’t ripped any shirts yet, but you’ll be the first to know when I do.”

Hemsworth is currently promoting his fourth solo Thor movie, which has inevitably led him to reminisce about his previous films in the role, including the controversial second entry in the franchise. “I wasn’t excited about what I had done in Thor 2”, said. “I was a little disappointed with what he had done, I didn’t think he had grown the character in any way. I didn’t think he had shown the audience something unexpected and different. And when Ragnarok came along, out of my own frustration at what he had done – And this is not by any other director or anyone, it was my own performance – I really wanted to break the mold.”

Hemsworth revealed that both he and director Taika Waititi admitted they were bored with the direction the character had taken.so they decided to do something about it and make things more interesting in the following installments (nude included in the trailer)… And soon we will find out.

joe anderton

Joe Anderton is a freelance news writer at Digital Spy.

