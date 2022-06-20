Chenoa’s beautiful message after her wedding: “Happy”

Still emotionally hungover from the barrage of feelings experienced on such a special day, Chenoa He has returned to his social networks to make a post about his wedding.

“Happy. Thank you for all of you who have joined us., for all the congratulations, for the good wishes and energy of those present and absent. To my beautiful island, Mallorca, for giving us the best of landscapes “, the singer began writing next to an image in which she appears with her husband contemplating the imposing Serra de Tramuntana.

“To all those who have helped me make this such a special day and that it will be remembered forever”, he continued, to reveal that will open your wedding photo album in the next issue of the magazine ¡Hola!, to whom he has granted the exclusive: “I also wanted to share with you this very intimate and special moment with attention to detail and in the best possible way by opening the complete album for everyone this Wednesday”.

Despite the exclusive with the publication, we have already been able to see the two wedding dresses that the singer wore during the celebration, as well as what song they opened the dance with.

In addition, some of the guests at the link as Frank Blanco, Manel Fuentes either Alexander Parreno They have shared some images of the link, and their former OT partner has been seen, Nataliereturning at the airport with a suspicious bouquet of flowers.