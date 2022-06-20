Celso Arango, elected academician of the Ranme

Celso Arango.

has been chosen asof Spain representing the specialty ofThe vote took place during the Government Meeting held on June 14. The solemn act of inauguration of Arango López will take place in the coming months with a date yet to be determined.

Professor Celso Arango López has a degree in Medicine from the University of Oviedo, Doctor in medicine from the Complutense University and Specialist in Clinical Management from the University of Deusto. Likewise, she isDirector of the Institute of Psychiatry and Mental Health and head of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Service of the General University Hospital Gregorio Marañón. He has worked in the United Kingdom (Manchester and London) and the United States (Baltimore and San Francisco).

His teaching career has been linked to the clinic since its inception as a prassociate professor in health sciences and later as Associate Professor until 2018, when he holds the position of Professor of Psychiatry at the Complutense University of Madrid. He is also Full Professor at the School of Medicine, University of Maryland (USA) since 2013, The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) since 2015 and at King’s College London, United Kingdom since 2017. He has been Director of the Chair of Psychiatry Children of the Complutense University of Madrid and Alicia Koplowitz Foundation (2012-2014).

Arango’s research career

In his research profile, he appears as the editor of 11 books and 46 book chapters. Author of more than 675 scientific publications indexed in national and international journals; first author in 112 articles, last author in 185 articles and corresponding in 60 with a total of 357 priority signature articles. Among his main lines of research, the following stand out: neurodevelopmental disorders, psychosis of early onset and prevention in mental health.

He has to his credit a total of 15201 quotes received, with a Cumulative Impact Factor of 3,802.001 and an average number of citations per publication of 22.39. H-Index (Web of Science) 66 and H-Index (Google scholar) 86. With more than 850 communications and presentations to national and international congresses between the years 1993-2022, he is a teacher in 2 undergraduate courses and 24 doctoral courses as well as Director of 21 doctoral theses.

He has directed and collaborated in more than 76 research projects competitive public and private, 58 as principal investigator. Coordinator of an ISCIII Thematic Network, he has been coordinator and Scientific Director of the Mental Health Network Biomedical Research Center (CIBERSAM) until 2016 and participant in 13 European projects funded by the European Commission, ten in the VII Framework Program and three in H2020 , in eight of them as Principal Investigator. Principal investigator in 3 projects funded by NIH or Wellcome Trust. Coordinator of the Neuroscience and Mental Health area of ​​the Gregorio Marañón Health Research Institute (IISGM) with more than 22 million euros of funding in competitive projects.

He is a member of the Editorial Committee of 20 national and international scientific journals and a member of 10 national and international Scientific-Professional Societies, in which he has held various management positions. He has received 66 Prizes awarded by National and International Scientific Societies, being a member of the European Brain Council.

Positions and recognitions by Health and scientific societies

In 2008 the Ministry of Health and Consumption granted him the Cross of the Civil Order of Health, through Encomienda and in the category of Commander. He has received multiple international awards including the Dean Award from the American Psychiatric Association, or the CINP Brain Health Clinical Research Award from the International College of Neuropsychopharmacology.

Finally, he has held numerous positions, among which he appears as president of the Delegate Commission of the Core Psychiatry in 2015, being the first president of the commission national specialtye Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in 2015, Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality. President of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) from 2016 to 2020. President of the Spanish Society of Psychiatry and Mental Health (Sepysm) until 2022. President of the National Commission of the Specialty of Psychiatry of the Ministry of Health since 2020. President of the National Delegate Commission since 2021. Member of the Permanent Commission of the National Council of Health Sciences. Advisor to the EMA and the AEM and Member of the Executive Committee of the World Psychiatric Association, since December 2020.