Celebrities who have confessed their problems with alcohol

More and more familiar faces are recognizing their addiction problems. A way to start your rehabilitation and to help all those who have the same problem. drug addiction, alcoholas well as gambling or sex, these behaviors make no distinction between anonymous and famous.

Perhaps confessing that one has an addiction to alcohol is something more naturalized in North American society. Drinking is, unfortunately, an escape route for many Hollywood stars, as well as for singers and artists in general.. But not only to cope with bad streaks, but also to escape from everything that comes with being on the crest of the wave.

This is how he revealed Mai Meneses, one of the singers who achieved fame at the beginning of the year 2000 as soon as she left Triumph operationwhen he founded the group Nena Daconte. Two decades later, the artist, the first eliminated from the 2002 edition, has confessed the alcoholism problems she went through. “She lived with impostor syndrome,” she has said in Weekremembering one of the most complicated stages of his life.

“Alcohol helped me escape. It was a way to be momentarily happy», she explained, indicating that the drink helped her to fulfill her professional commitments. She realized her addiction, put a remedy and now she returns to the solo music scene with her new work. But she has not been the only one to confess her addiction.

Lolita and the death of her brother Antonio Flores

Before Mai Meneses, lolita flowers He has already talked about his drug problems, including alcohol. The first time she verbalized it publicly was in an interview with Risto Mejide. He revealed the ordeal he went through after the setback that led to the death of his mother, and only two weeks later that of his brother Antonio, who also had drug addiction problems.

“There was a time when I messed around a lot with drugs. My brother’s death was a revolution. He gave me lines of coke and drank more than necessary. I used to go out a lot… The pain made me fall into that kind of thing. I would come home at nine or ten in the morning and I would stay alone in the living room listening to boleros with my whiskey and getting into what I could».

The singer recounted with total naturalness the hell she lived through and from which she came out thanks to the intervention of her daughter Elena, who was a teenager at the time: «He got scared and called my sister». From a conversation with her sister Rosario, Lolita resumed her life.

Lolita Flores has spoken on more than one occasion about her addiction problems | gtres

José Ortega Cano, alcohol and the outrage that has marked him

Bullfighter Jose Ortega Cano He is still at the center of the news. And that he lives withdrawn from the media, focused on having a low profile. But the television work of his wife Ana María Aldón, and his daughter Gloria Camila, as well as the broadcast of Rocío Carrasco’s docuseries do not allow him to be in the background.

Although for a time there was talk of certain problems of the bullfighter with the drink, it was he who explained how his addiction began. He did it during an intervention in the extinct What a happy time!: “I started drinking when Rocío got sick. Everything that happened was very strong and it was the only way to be able to carry it forward ».

His alcoholism problem caused the very serious traffic accident that on May 28, 2011 ended the life of a person and was about to claim his own. The toxicological report revealed that, three hours later, Ortega Cano tripled the permitted blood alcohol level. He remained hospitalized for two months, several surgeries were performed and he was tried. On April 24, 2013, the court number six of Seville sentenced him to two years, six months and one day in prison for a crime of reckless homicide and reckless driving. 14 months after entering prison he received the third degree.

José Ortega Cano caused an accident in which one person died. It tripled the rate of alcohol allowed in blood | gtres

Brad Pitt took refuge in alcohol when he separated from Angelina Jolie

Outside our borders, in the mecca of cinema, suffering and confessing that one has problems with alcohol is not something new. Going into rehabilitation is still something usual for some of the actors that make up the star systemamong which is Brad Pitt.

The interpreter formed one of the most attractive couples in cinema along with Angelina Jolie. They were together for 15 years and formed a large family with six children. Like Ortega Cano, the protagonist of Passion legends acknowledged in December 2019 during a conversation with Anthony Hopkins, who alcohol served as an escape route from the problems he was experiencing at home.

“He was a professional drinker”came to admit to the magazine GQ. Although he is not very given to talking about his private life, Brad Pitt did confess to the New York Times that he had turned to Alcoholics Anonymous to overcome his alcoholism. He spent a year and a half there: “It was quite liberating to simply expose your most unpleasant side,” he said then.

Brad Pitt went through Alcoholics Anonymous for a year and a half | gtres

Ben Affleck has been battling alcoholism for 20 years

In December 2021, Ben Affleck decided to openly talk about his alcoholism. His statements were controversial because of how he spoke of the beginning of his addiction by referring to his marriage to Jennifer Garner. She had no qualms about stating that, had she not gotten divorced, she “would probably still be drinking.”

The actor and director, who at that time had already resumed his love story with Jennifer Lopez, was not successful. With her he seems to have found the happiness and stability he needed, although her addiction to her alcohol is something he is always there for. That’s why he continues to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings thanks to which he stays sober. “Admitting that I am an alcoholic took me a long time”, recognized a year ago. “It is a difficult and lifelong fight. That is why one is never really in or out of treatment. It’s a full-time commitment.”