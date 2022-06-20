Cardi B: origin and meaning of her nickname; this is his real name

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.20.2022 11:06:00





Belcalis Almanzar is the real name of Cardi B, the artist of Dominican origin who has rewritten the hip hop history since in 2017 its simplello Bodak Yellow spent three consecutive weeks at number one on the billboard list, making her the second solo female rapper to reach the top of the ranking. In addition to the fact that she is the first woman to win a Grammy best rap album In solitary.

Beyond the awards or the millions of sales of her records, the singer stands out for her message of female empowerment and your support for the Latino community in the United States without forgetting his overwhelming personality and undoubted charisma that have put his name in all the headlines, but, Do you know how his nickname came about? This revealed the rapper.

Cardi-B He was born in the Bronx, a neighborhood where a large part of New York’s Latino community is concentrated. He lived a difficult childhood and in his adolescence he was linked to the criminal gang the Bloods.

She worked as a cashier in a supermarket, but her boss convinced her to apply for a job as stripper in the bar across the street. “I’m not going to recommend girls to do it, but it saved me”he said in an interview with Howard Stern.

The origin of his stage name

The rapper told in an interview for the program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that his nickname emerged in the streets ofl Bronx. resala that Cardi B’s sister’s name is Hennessy, a well-known brand of cognac, which led to itss friends to call the rapper Bacardi -name of a rum company-.

“Do you understand? My sister’s name is Henessy, so everyone called me Bacardi. So I put myself on Bacardi and my name on Instagram was Bacardi B“he counted.

However, her account on the social network was constantly reported and closed, so she decided to modify it a bit and that’s how Cardi B was born.

“For some reason they deleted it (the account), Y I think they were from Bacardi, they had something to do with it, so I shortened it and Cardi B was left“, he added.

amt