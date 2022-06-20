Cardi B and Billie Eilish clear up misunderstandings about their ‘fighting’

EFE videos

Foreign Minister of Ecuador: “Our people do not eat macroeconomics”

Quito, June 20 (EFE).- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Juan Carlos Holguín, assured in an interview with Efe that the Government of President Guillermo Lasso will focus his second year in charge of the country on meeting the demands of the population that They motivated a series of protests since last Monday, because “our people do not eat macroeconomics.” Holguín affirmed that he is “very optimistic” that the Executive will attend to these requests after the first year of Lasso’s mandate (conservative) has focused mainly on vaccination and economic reactivation. “A vaccination process was achieved that has us reactivated,” said the minister about the successful immunization plan against covid-19, which has earned the country international recognition for its high rates of vaccinated population. “Ecuador is one of the examples of macroeconomic management. However, macroeconomics does not eat our people, and we have to go there once we have put the house in order,” he added. In this sense, Lasso gave a sample by approving part of the demands demanded by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), the main convener of the mobilizations, at the same time that he decreed a state of emergency in the three provinces in which protests concentrated. The ruler decreed the subsidy of 50% of the price of urea, which is used as fertilizer, as well as forgiving overdue debts of up to 3,000 dollars that peasant families had and the reduction of the interest rate from 10% to 5% for current credits and the increase in the human development bond from 50 to 55 dollars. “PERVERSE EFFECTS” OF PARALYZATION Holguín lamented that the protests cause “a paralysis that will bring perverse effects to the economy, especially after a pandemic and in the midst of the effects of a war”, and when the country was going ” on the right track” of reactivation. On the possibility of starting a dialogue with the organizations mobilized in the protests, the foreign minister reiterated that the Government has always been open to dialogue. “The problem is that a demonstration was called saying ‘we will not dialogue’, and that is where we have doubts that we can have a possibility of dialogue when what they have wanted is to destabilize. Not all of them, but their leaders, “he said. Holguin. “JUSTIFIED” DETENTION The head of the Foreign Relations portfolio indicated that the Government does not fear any international measure against the State for handling the protests, where there were several arrests, including that of the president of the Conaie, Leonidas Iza, main mobilization promoter. “There is nothing to fear because everything is absolutely argued and justified,” Holguín said, recalling that Iza’s arrest was considered legal by the Ecuadorian Justice when they accepted the charges and released him on parole after almost a full day in detention. “It has been evident that Mr. Iza agreed to a fair process. His human rights were absolutely respected,” the Ecuadorian foreign minister emphasized about the arrest of the indigenous leader for allegedly instigating the paralysis of essential services. However, Iza has denounced having suffered an “illegal and arbitrary” detention, which he has come to describe as a “political kidnapping”, and even on Saturday denounced having been the target of an alleged attack by shooting at his vehicle. For this reason, his lawyers hope that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will approve the precautionary measures requested so that the State guarantees his integrity. “VIOLENT ACTS” Holguín asserted that the demonstrations “turned into violent acts on Monday (last) that unfortunately violated the norm, and what Ecuador has done in that is apply the law.” “At the time that our country cuts off public roads, the water service, stoned school buses or ambulances, there is a violation of the norm and the supreme right of coexistence in harmony,” he added. “We are very respectful of Justice, but there should be a clear message that respect for these protests also ends in the respect that should be given to the rules that exist in a country,” he reiterated. In this scenario, the United Nations issued a statement on Wednesday in which they urged the Government to respect the right to protest and guarantee a due process for detainees, while urging social organizations to carry out demonstrations without violence. “I completely agree with that statement. Resistance is a right that must be absolutely respected and promoted by those of us who make the government, as long as they are not violent,” concluded Holguín. (c) EFE Agency