Capture Amber Heard buying cheap clothes behind vs in front of Johnny Depp

In case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to give what to talk about despite the fact that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean he emerged victorious. And it is that recently The actress was caught shopping with her sister at a discount store in New York City.

the actress of Aquaman was captured by a paparazzi in a discount store in New York City. This after it was ruled that she has to pay Depp 10 million dollars and that her lawyer said that Heard doesn’t have the money to do it.

According to what was presented by TMZ, Amber Heard spent several minutes in a TJ Maxx, a place that is known for its low prices. In the company of her sister, they discussed the price of white linen pants.

Everything seemed to be going well in the purchase, they had a cart full of clothes, until he noticed the cameras. Noticing the paparazzi, she and her sister ran out of the place. Therefore, it is unknown if Amber and her companion finally bought any clothing.

This news comes after one of the lawyers of Heard announced that the actress could not pay the millionaire amount of money that her ex-husband Pirates of the Caribbean should receive after winning the trial.

