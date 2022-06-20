Camila Cabello shows off her spectacular view in Italy, but her standing tail in a thong steals all eyes

The singer once again raised the temperature on Instagram, this time she showed her love for Italy and how much fun she was having on her trip. And although the image shows a spectacular background view, her rear guard took all the attention.

In the image that was posted on his official account, you can see Camila Hair lying on her back on a yacht, while sailing in Potisano, a heavenly destination on the Italian coast.

A few hours were enough for the photo to exceed one million likes and more than five thousand comments. And it is that the colorful and striking orange thong of the Cuban, did not go unnoticed, because she looks very relaxed while resting with her tail well up.

“Peach outside for Potisano”, “I love this”, “Yes, yes, yes”, “Not bad”, “Hello, beautiful, how beautiful”, “The view that we all want”, “Precious”, “Bite?”, “ You are really mamacita”, “Garotaa”, “I love you Camila, you are my life”, “Hermosaaa”, “We love you reynotaaa”, “Diosaa”, “What a beautiful postcard”, “I love you for God”, “Ufff you go overboard”, “Don’t ask me the color of anything because I don’t know, I fell in love”, “I got nervous”, These are some of the messages left for him. Without neglecting the large number of emojis of little fires, hearts and little faces in love that invaded the post.

It seems that the artist decided to take a well-deserved break after her brilliant participation in the Champions League final show, and did not hesitate to take a plane to Italy, where she visited Naples and then Potisano, from where she allowed herself to be photographed in a very sensual way .

Did Camila pee at her concert?

In addition to captivating her millions of followers with her beauty and indisputable talent that she showed with her presentation in the city of Paris and that she shared through her networks, Camila made a revelation that surprised her fans.

The famous confessed that such was the emotion she felt during her show that she urinated on herself. “UEFA opening ceremony! It was so exciting that I peed a little on my dress.” wrote. Of course, netizens immediately reacted to this, and in moments, between applause, ridicule and criticism, they made their opinion known about this little accident.

There is no doubt that his show at the Opening Ceremony between Real Madrid and Liverpool caused a lot of emotion, not only among his loyal fans, but also among the Hispanic community and his colleagues, who celebrated this victory.