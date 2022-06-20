Camila Cabello changed her hair color with a honey blonde dye

It might seem like a cliché, but something happens with the change of season that awakens a desire to renew our image. Camila Hair is one of the women who succumbs to this impulse and opts for a lighter hair dye than he usually wears. Thus, it bids farewell to the deep brown color that has accompanied it, to crown itself as a blonde.

How to wear Camila Cabello’s honey blonde in 2022?

In the wide spectrum of blonde tints, Cuban-American singer Camila Hairbet on a golden to mark the change. In this way, it achieves an air of novelty without making too dramatic changes, a bet that can be easily achieved by chestnuts. The good news is that blondes always manage to appear in the hair trends.

At the beginning of 2022 we wrote specifically about the dye that would dethrone the rest in the face of the beginning of a new cycle, in the face of what could be perceived as a decrease in the popularity of the Golden blond for this year. While on the catwalks predominated the natural looks, in blacks, chocolates and mahogany, the platinum blonde shone in style, at least in the visions of firms like Alexander McQueen, MaxMara Y Burberry.

Back then, the elegance of platinum, more limited to cold tones, stood out markedly over the others to start the year, but it is true that now that the summer is about to start, that effect that is naturally achieved when we dye our hair with sun when spending a season in front of the beach. Camila Cabello wears golden blonde without sweeps or gradients in a long mane that shows off the layers on trend and a long fringe. It is, at the end of the day, a style that continues to be very natural, only that it brings more light to her face.